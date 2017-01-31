Stable Employee Swore at Starters

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 30 January 2017, Miss C J Rymill was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.18.

This arose in that as a registered Stable Employee, in the vicinity of the jockeys quarters, she verbally abused and swore at two licensed officials, namely the Starter and the Assistant Starter, after the running of Race 3 at the Scottsville Racecourse on 15 January 2017.

Miss Rymill pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board, having considered the particulars of this incident as well as mitigating factors presented, felt that an appropriate penalty is that Miss Rymill be fined the sum of R12 000, R6 000 of which is suspended for a period of 18 months on condition she is not found guilty of a contravention of any of the conduct related Rules during this period.

Miss Rymill has the right of appeal against the severity of the penalty.