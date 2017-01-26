Drakenstein Buy Into Gold Standard

Glen Kotzen’s Gr2 Selangor Cup winner Gold Standard will carry the famous blue and white silks of Drakenstein Stud for the first time when he lines up in the R5 million Gr1 Sun Met at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Drakenstein Stud have acquired a 50% stake in the colt from Suzanne and Hugo Hattingh’s Chrigor Stud(Pty) Ltd.

Drakenstein Racing Manager Kevin Sommerville confirmed that Charles Faull, who has such an outstanding record advising the top farm, had been instrumental in recommending Gold Standard.

“We naturally watch the progeny of all our stallions and Gold Standard caught the eye after his performance in the Cape Guineas, where he and the winner pulled well clear of the rest of the field. He is a magnificent specimen and being by a champion in Trippi out of a strong damline – Elliodor, Dancing Champ and New South Wales are the family damsires – he really does tick all of the boxes.”

Sommerville went on to add that he was under no false illusions about the tall order facing the 3yo in the Met.

“We feel he is the best 3yo in South Africa and can only improve as a 4yo – we believe he has the potential to do great things. In the medium term we’d like to see him here in our stallion barn as a potential successor to his sire. We have to plan and strategise for these things! For now we look forward to enjoying his racing career with the Hattinghs, who have been so accomodating and professional in our dealings,” he said.

Trainer Glen Kotzen has enjoyed a dream run of form and said that he would have Gold Standard ready for Saturday’s big race.

“It is an absolute pleasure and privilege to have Gaynor (Rupert) and the Drakenstein team involved in another top-class horse with Woodhill Racing. Hugo and Suzanne (Hattingh) have been staunch supporters and it’s the kind of partnership many trainers can only dream of,” said the up-beat Kotzen.

Gold Standard is the only 3yo in the race and was bred by Varsfontein’s Carl and Amanda de Vos.

The son of reigning champion sire Trippi, and the best product to date of the Model Man mare, Olympic Dam – a half-sister to Gr 1 Daily News 2000 winner Flying Duel – has earned at every start to date.

He has won 3 races with 3 places from his 6 starts and earned over R600 000. He was purchased for R725 000 at the 2015 Val De Vie Yearling Sale.

Gold Standard earned a tilt at the Met after a rousing second placed finish behind William Longsword in the Cape Guineas last month.

He tries 2000m for the first time and according to regular pilot Richard Fourie is expected to relish the extra test of stamina.