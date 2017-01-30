Fourie – ‘Captain America Carried Me Out’

Some of the Sun Met jockeys spoke to Michael Clower after the big race.

Greg Cheyne, won on Whisky Baron: “When I asked him for his effort he turned it on superbly. Some horses quicken but this one has two kicks.”

Anton Marcus, second on Legal Eagle: “He tried hard and he ran up to his best. In fact he ran the same race as last year.”

Corne Orffer, third on Captain America: “I thought for a time that he might hold on but then he started running outwards, using up his energy. I could have been a lot closer had he kept straight.”

Richard Fourie, fourth on Gold Standard: “It was a good run but I got interfered with. Captain America carried me out the width of eight horses.”

Grant van Niekerk, fifth on Marinaresco: “He is not travelling in a race like he used to and I need to figure out why his putting in only half the effort he should.”

Weichong Marwing, sixth on French Navy: “Everything went according to plan but he just kept on at the one pace.”

Piere Strydom, eighth on It’s My Turn: “He didn’t take the bend and I had to slap him down the shoulder to keep him in.”

Frankie Dettori, 13th on The Conglomerate: “He was OK early but he was soon throwing out distress signals. He took me to the straight and then he ran flat.”

Ed – This is an excerpt from the official Stipe’s Report:

In the concluding stages GOLD STANDARD (R Fourie) had to ease off the heels of CAPTAIN AMERICA (C Orffer), which was hanging out from the 300m. A Member of the Stipendiary Board called for a race review, this was followed by an Objection being lodged by Jockey R Fourie, the rider of the 4th placed horse, against the 3rd placed horse (CAPTAIN AMERICA – C Orffer) on the grounds of interference in the concluding stages. The Objection Board after giving regard to the evidence put forward by the Jockeys of both horses and reviewing the patrol films of the incident was of the opinion that GOLD STANDARD would not have finished in front of CAPTAIN AMERICA and therefore overruled the objection and allowed the judges result to stand. Jockey R Fourie’s deposit was refunded. An inquiry will be opened regarding the reported incident.

www.goldcircle.co.za