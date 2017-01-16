Sun Met – The Games Begin

The Sun Met Day final Gr1 fields will be announced at a function at Grandwest Casino in Cape Town this evening.

The races in question are the R5 million Sun Met, the R1 million Investec Cape Derby, the R1 million Cape Flying Championship and the R1 million Klawervlei Majorca Stakes.

The announcement will be broadcast after 19h00 on Tellytrack.

The public gallops and barrier draw for the Sun Met will be held at Kenilworth on Thursday 19 January from 07h00.

Attendance at the gallops includes a free entrance ticket for the big day.