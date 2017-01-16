Sun Shines On The Cape!

The runners to contest the four Gr1’s on the 13 race programme on Africa’s richest ever raceday offering a combined total of R22-million in stakes were unveiled at the Grandwest Casino near Cape Town on Monday evening.
Under new sponsorship and with an increased stake to attract the best in the land, the Gr1 Sun Met will host a field of 15 runners, headed by dual Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Legal Eagle.
The fairer sex have an outstanding record in the race and recent Gr1 Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes winner Bela-Bela will be out to make it a double for the ladies after Smart Call’s drubbing of Legal Eagle in 2016.
The up-and-coming unknown is the Kieswetter-owned Whisky Baron, a smashing Australian-bred son of Manhattan Rain, who ran a terrific prep on L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate day.
A major drawcard will be the internationally renowned Frankie Dettori, who will ride July winner The Conglomerate for Joey Ramsden.
R5 million THE SUN MET CELEBRATED WITH MUMM (Grade 1)
Open
WFA: 3yrs-6kgs 4yrs-0.5kgs
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|0
|Legal Eagle
|60
|123
|T A
|A Marcus
|Sean Tarry
|2
|0
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|60
|112
|T A
|A Domeyer
|Weiho Marwing
|3
|0
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|60
|107
|T A
|L Dettori
|Joey Ramsden
|4
|0
|Marinaresco
|59.5
|115
|BA
|G van Niekerk
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|5
|0
|It’s My Turn
|59.5
|106
|A
|P Strydom
|Justin Snaith
|6
|0
|Captain America
|58
|116
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|7
|0
|French Navy
|58
|113
|A
|W Marwing
|Sean Tarry
|8
|0
|Whisky Baron (AUS)
|57.5
|110
|A
|G Cheyne
|Brett Crawford
|9
|0
|Brazuca (AUS)
|57.5
|109
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|10
|0
|Baritone
|57.5
|105
|T A
|A Fortune
|Justin Snaith
|11
|0
|Cape Speed
|57.5
|101
|BA
|K de Melo
|Dean Kannemeyer
|12
|0
|Mambo Mime
|57.5
|99
|A
|G Behr
|Dean Kannemeyer
|13
|0
|Macduff (AUS)
|57.5
|90
|A
|D Dillon
|Joey Ramsden
|14
|0
|Bela-Bela
|57
|109
|A
|A Delpech
|Justin Snaith
|15
|0
|Gold Standard
|52
|108
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,7) (3,13) (5,10,14) (6,8) (11,12)
The balance of the day’s Gr1’s are the R1 million Investec Cape Derby, the R1 million Cape Flying Championship and the R1 million Klawervlei Majorca Stakes.
R1 million INVESTEC CAPE DERBY (Grade 1)
For 3-year-olds
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|2
|Table Bay (AUS)
|60
|106
|A
|L Dettori
|Joey Ramsden
|2
|3
|Edict Of Nantes
|60
|99
|A
|A Marcus
|Brett Crawford
|3
|4
|Elevated
|60
|99
|G Cheyne
|C J Burger/R van Reenen
|4
|1
|Horizon
|60
|98
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|5
|5
|Zodiac Ruler (AUS)
|60
|97
|A
|……………
|Justin Snaith
|6
|6
|Newlands (AUS)
|60
|94
|BA
|D Dillon
|Joey Ramsden
|7
|9
|Winter Is Coming
|60
|90
|T A
|I Sturgeon
|Frank Robinson
|8
|10
|Ollivander
|60
|85
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|9
|7
|Omaha Tribe
|60
|80
|BA
|M Byleveld
|Vaughan Marshall
|10
|8
|Captain Gambler
|57.5
|90
|A
|R Fourie
|Joey Ramsden
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,6,10) (4,8)
R1 million BETTING WORLD CAPE FLYING CHAMPIONSHIP (Grade 1)
Open to horses at Weight For Age
WFA: 3yrs-3.5kgs
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|2
|Trip To Heaven
|60
|120
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|2
|1
|Red Ray
|60
|117
|TBA
|A Marcus
|Joey Ramsden
|3
|17
|Talktothestars
|60
|116
|TB
|S Pasquier
|Coenie de Beer
|4
|5
|Brutal Force
|60
|112
|BA
|D Dillon
|Joey Ramsden
|5
|11
|Tevez
|60
|112
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|6
|8
|Gulf Storm
|60
|108
|BA
|G Cheyne
|Brett Crawford
|7
|14
|Captain Alfredo
|60
|107
|A
|W Marwing
|Justin Snaith
|8
|16
|Generalissimo
|60
|107
|A
|A Delpech
|Dennis Drier
|9
|9
|Search Party
|60
|106
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|10
|15
|Asstar
|60
|104
|T A
|……………
|Glen Puller
|11
|6
|Tar Heel
|60
|104
|T A
|……………
|Joey Ramsden
|12
|18
|Seventh Plain
|60
|100
|BA
|L Dettori
|Dennis Drier
|13
|10
|Daring Dave
|60
|98
|T A
|A Fortune
|Darryl Hodgson
|14
|7
|Carry On Alice
|57.5
|114
|A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|15
|3
|Jo’s Bond
|57.5
|102
|A
|R Fourie
|Justin Snaith
|16
|4
|Rivarine
|56.5
|105
|A
|G Lerena
|Mike Azzie
|17
|13
|Percival
|60
|94
|A
|Reserve 1
|Andre Nel
|18
|12
|Line Break
|60
|93
|A
|Reserve 2
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,14) (2,4,11) (5,18) (6,9) (7,15) (8,12)
R1 million KLAWERVLEI MAJORCA STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)
For Fillies and Mares at weight for age
WFA: 3yrs-5kgs 4yrs-0kgs
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|5
|Real Princess
|60
|106
|A
|K de Melo
|Dean Kannemeyer
|2
|20
|Silver Mountain
|60
|105
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|3
|16
|Nightingale
|60
|104
|A
|A Delpech
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|4
|19
|Alexis
|60
|103
|A
|G Cheyne
|Brett Crawford
|5
|9
|Olma
|60
|103
|T A
|I Sturgeon
|Frank Robinson
|6
|18
|A Time To Dream
|60
|102
|A
|A Fortune
|Justin Snaith
|7
|13
|Star Express
|60
|102
|A
|P Strydom
|Justin Snaith
|8
|6
|Captain’s Flame
|60
|100
|A
|A Domeyer
|Andre Nel
|9
|4
|Beach Goddess
|60
|99
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|10
|3
|Goodtime Gal
|60
|99
|A
|G Lerena
|Michael Robinson
|11
|10
|Tahini
|60
|97
|A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|12
|12
|Moonlight ‘n Roses
|60
|96
|A
|M Byleveld
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|13
|17
|Neala
|60
|90
|A
|D Dillon
|Shane Humby
|14
|11
|Sail
|55
|102
|A
|S Veale
|Dennis Drier
|15
|1
|Lady Of the House
|55
|100
|A
|A Marcus
|Brett Crawford
|16
|2
|Final Judgement
|55
|99
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|17
|15
|Chestnuts n Pearls
|60
|97
|A
|Reserve 1
|Dennis Drier
|18
|14
|Quine
|60
|90
|A
|Reserve 2
|Andre Nel
|19
|7
|Miss Marker
|60
|87
|A
|Reserve 3
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|20
|8
|Party Crasher
|55
|83
|A
|Reserve 4
|Glen Kotzen
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(2,3,12,19) (4,9,15) (6,7) (8,18) (14,17) (16,20)
The public gallops and barrier draw for the Sun Met will be held at Kenilworth on Thursday 19 January at 07h00.
The theme for this year’s big day is ‘Decades Of Glamour’.
It’s very clear that it’s about who you know that got in the Kuda Sprint race. I agree that preference should have been given to proven raced horses and the first timers. As far as Wall Street Trader is concern, this is just pure injustice. Shame on whoever selected the final field. I hope they relook at this field.
I totally agree with your comment. Having bought a horse on this sale and this feeling of being treated unfairly. My horse running ahead of the above named horse n not qualified. Furthermore other horses also deserve to be in are not. Who chose the field? We don’t know. How it was chosen and on what criteria, it’s also unclear. This will not encourage people like us buying a horse and then be treated unfairly. I believe this should be disclosed how they chose horses. How can they decide an unraced horse deserved being in when other raced horse not far from those qualified cannot be in or some horses running behind our horses are in and not ours? The question that I asked myself: is it done fairly? Nope if we look at the final field. But to who we can go to to shout on this injustice? And for some explanations? No one will listen or do anything. It’s arranged I believed.
The conditions are clear and this is the extract from the racing program
13 1200m KUDA SPRINT (Non-Black Type)
(Pre sented by Cape Thoroughbred Sales)
For 2-year-old Horses
Restricted to eligible graduates of the 2016 Lanzerac CTS Ready To Run Sale, as well as the 2016 Emperors Palace CTS Ready To Run Sale.
Weights:
Maidens . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58,0 kg
Winners . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60,0 kg
Northern Hemisphere Allowance applies
Sex allowance of 2,5kg for Fillies
Entries 11:00 Wednesday, 4 January
Weights Wednesday, 4 January
Supp Entries 11:00 Wednesday, 11 January
Declarations 11:00 Monday, 16 January
Entry Fee: R1,140 (Fee R1,000 + VAT R140) (Non Refundable)
Supp Ent Fee: R4,560 (Fee R4,000 + VAT R560) (Non Refundable)
Declaration Fee: R5,700 (Fee R5,000 + VAT R700)
Determination of the Final field at the sole discretion of Kenilworth Racing in consultation with the Handicapper.
Winners and placed horses (1st to 4th) will be given preference.
Thereafter, all first timers and (unplaced horses chosen by the panel) will be drawn by ballot conducted by a Stipendiary Steward.
This is the biggest joke I’ve come across. I thought in today’s world things are done on merits and results and not on some steward sole discretion and preferences. How does one justify accepting a horse that finished 11th (Wall Street Trader) and behind horses that deserve to qualify. How do you know which first timers to choose and that they’ll be able to compete. It should have been safer for owners not to run their horses based on your criteria’s set. If one watched Edith Rose performance and the replays on Winning Ways last night, clearly this horse deserves to be in the Kuda Sprint race on SunMet Day.
I never set the criteria. And Edith’s Rose was never entered, as she probably never met the condtions of being sold at either of the ready to run races. Now if she got a run I would have to agree that some skulduggery was involved and what an uproar that would have caused
this is how the race scratched up
https://www.sahorseracing.co.za/sahr/public.html#sdraw#13
Steph…How much fairer than the conditions of the race, as the sale was announced and pre nomination? Perhaps your trainer isn’t conveying the right message.
Other than winners and placed horses….BALLOT…luck of the Gods…for those who believe, this is the fairest of the ways. Those who don’t, it is still 50/50.
There are many wrongs in racing…this isn’t one of them
Chief Handicapper Roger Smith responds:
The selection of the final field is quite clear. Below is the extract from the race conditions:
“Determination of the Final field at the sole discretion of
Kenilworth Racing in consultation with the Handicapper. Winners
and placed horses (1st to 4th) will be given preference. Thereafter,
all first timers and (unplaced horses chosen by the panel) will be
drawn by ballot conducted by a Stipendiary Steward.”
The were 17 horses that were placed (including winners). These were the first horses included. The balance of the acceptors were balloted for the three remaining spots. The three horses that came in by ballot were Sunday Falls, Wall Street Trader and Rikers Island.
Regards
Roger Smith
Manager : Handicapping
National Horseracing Authority of SA
Very disappointing to see the selection of the final field for the Kuda Sprint. How does a horse like Wall Street Trader and other unproven timers qualify, when there are horses who finished ahead of Wall Street Trader that didn’t qualify? It would have been easier not to run you horse, sit on the fence and qualify
Mike….its a ballot draw…lottery…luck…call it what you like – thats how all horses other than winners and placed horses got in…BALLOT. Its clear from the conditions of the race. The rules of the game are there for all to see.
Edith’s Rose doesn’t qualify for the race as she was bought at another sale. She runs in the Listed and very prestigious “Met Juvenile”.
Lets compare apples with apples.
The Editor said that the NHRA had been contacted regarding Phumelela and Julie Alexander acting as agents for the french jockey Pasquir I have been waiting to read what the NHRA has decided to do. I now read that Frankie Dettorri is riding in the Met and another Grade 1 race for Mayfair Speculators // Joey Ramsden. I find it odd that the Sporting Post does not mention what has happened to Pasquir and the reasons for him not riding. What happened to the win//win that Karel Mediema was talking about? So many unanswered questions which I thought the sporting Post would gladly investigate and report on.I am starting to second guess my views of the Sporting Post.
Steff
1.We have emailed the NHA management and are awaiting their response regarding the Pasquier agent matter.
2.How would we possibly know why Pasquier is not riding in the Met? The declarations were done yesterday and published last evening – and trainers / owners are free to engage whom they choose to ride their horses.
3.Pasquier has six rides on Met day
I am not surprised that the NHA has not responded.
In relation to the Pasquier issue and Phumelela bringing him out to ride in races which suggests that he is being paid or receiving benefits from Phumelela to ride the following rules are relevant:-
“21.4 No one other than the OWNER and/or TRAINER of the HORSE which a JOCKEY rides in a RACE may offer or give that JOCKEY any money or other benefit or incentive in relation to that RACE, provided that a RACING OPERATOR may make a presentation to a JOCKEY, in the form of cash, trophy or other prize for winning or being placed in a RACE.
21.5 Subject to the proviso in RULE 21.4, no JOCKEY may accept any money or other benefit in relation to a RACE from any individual or PERSON other than the OWNER and/or TRAINER of the HORSE he rides in the RACE.”
Frankie Dettori is here as ‘ambassador’ for Investec, and presumably is paid to come to SA.
How does that work?
How do paid sponsorships for jockeys work?
a bit like this
Are you free on the 28th?
Great come ride in South Africa, i hope you win a race so that you can thank us, and also thrill the crowd with a trademark flying dismount.
i find it stupendous that people here are moaning about the selection of the final field for the Kuda Sprint. The conditions were published in advance and clearly stated that horses finishing 1-4 will be given priority and the remaining slots will be allocated by draw. If their horses did not qualify properly or they were not lucky in the draw, that is someone’s fault??? Please…..
Is Frankie Dettori not an ambassador for the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs racecourse in the UK?.
Which is slightly different to being an ‘ambassador’ for Investec(Bank)
Regarding the french rider, Pasquier,Rule 21.16 of the NHA states that:- No RIDER or his SPOUSE shall be involved, directly or indirectly, in any concern or entity which conducts business as a bookmaker, a betting operator or a totalisator and shall not be sponsored by any such concern or entity.
I did not comment on Frankie Dettori because I assumed that the owner and/or trainer are involved in paying Dettori and/or giving him other benefits or incentives to ride their horse. In my view, if Dettori is paid by anyone else and/or he receives from a third party other benefits or incentives to ride in South Africa, he and the third party will be in breach of the rules.
Rules 21.4 and 21.5 are not new. They may just be overlooked by some.
A few years ago at a NHA inquiry I questioned Larry Wainstein whether the RA was paying the international jockeys and/or providing incentives for the jockeys. His answer to me was clear and unequivocal. There was no breach of the NHA rules by the RA and organizers of the Jockey Internationals. He said that the international jockeys were treated no different to the SA Jockeys. Wainstein refused to go into the details with me.