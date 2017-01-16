Sun Shines On The Cape!

The runners to contest the four Gr1’s on the 13 race programme on Africa’s richest ever raceday offering a combined total of R22-million in stakes were unveiled at the Grandwest Casino near Cape Town on Monday evening.

Under new sponsorship and with an increased stake to attract the best in the land, the Gr1 Sun Met will host a field of 15 runners, headed by dual Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner Legal Eagle.

The fairer sex have an outstanding record in the race and recent Gr1 Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes winner Bela-Bela will be out to make it a double for the ladies after Smart Call’s drubbing of Legal Eagle in 2016.

The up-and-coming unknown is the Kieswetter-owned Whisky Baron, a smashing Australian-bred son of Manhattan Rain, who ran a terrific prep on L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate day.

A major drawcard will be the internationally renowned Frankie Dettori, who will ride July winner The Conglomerate for Joey Ramsden.

R5 million THE SUN MET CELEBRATED WITH MUMM (Grade 1)

Open

WFA: 3yrs-6kgs 4yrs-0.5kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 0 Legal Eagle 60 123 T A A Marcus Sean Tarry 2 0 Mac De Lago (AUS) 60 112 T A A Domeyer Weiho Marwing 3 0 The Conglomerate (AUS) 60 107 T A L Dettori Joey Ramsden 4 0 Marinaresco 59.5 115 BA G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 5 0 It’s My Turn 59.5 106 A P Strydom Justin Snaith 6 0 Captain America 58 116 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 7 0 French Navy 58 113 A W Marwing Sean Tarry 8 0 Whisky Baron (AUS) 57.5 110 A G Cheyne Brett Crawford 9 0 Brazuca (AUS) 57.5 109 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren 10 0 Baritone 57.5 105 T A A Fortune Justin Snaith 11 0 Cape Speed 57.5 101 BA K de Melo Dean Kannemeyer 12 0 Mambo Mime 57.5 99 A G Behr Dean Kannemeyer 13 0 Macduff (AUS) 57.5 90 A D Dillon Joey Ramsden 14 0 Bela-Bela 57 109 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 15 0 Gold Standard 52 108 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,7) (3,13) (5,10,14) (6,8) (11,12)

The balance of the day’s Gr1’s are the R1 million Investec Cape Derby, the R1 million Cape Flying Championship and the R1 million Klawervlei Majorca Stakes.

R1 million INVESTEC CAPE DERBY (Grade 1)

For 3-year-olds

No Apprentice Allowance

1 2 Table Bay (AUS) 60 106 A L Dettori Joey Ramsden 2 3 Edict Of Nantes 60 99 A A Marcus Brett Crawford 3 4 Elevated 60 99 G Cheyne C J Burger/R van Reenen 4 1 Horizon 60 98 A G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 5 5 Zodiac Ruler (AUS) 60 97 A …………… Justin Snaith 6 6 Newlands (AUS) 60 94 BA D Dillon Joey Ramsden 7 9 Winter Is Coming 60 90 T A I Sturgeon Frank Robinson 8 10 Ollivander 60 85 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson 9 7 Omaha Tribe 60 80 BA M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall 10 8 Captain Gambler 57.5 90 A R Fourie Joey Ramsden Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,6,10) (4,8)

R1 million BETTING WORLD CAPE FLYING CHAMPIONSHIP (Grade 1)

Open to horses at Weight For Age

WFA: 3yrs-3.5kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 2 Trip To Heaven 60 120 T A …………… Sean Tarry 2 1 Red Ray 60 117 TBA A Marcus Joey Ramsden 3 17 Talktothestars 60 116 TB S Pasquier Coenie de Beer 4 5 Brutal Force 60 112 BA D Dillon Joey Ramsden 5 11 Tevez 60 112 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson 6 8 Gulf Storm 60 108 BA G Cheyne Brett Crawford 7 14 Captain Alfredo 60 107 A W Marwing Justin Snaith 8 16 Generalissimo 60 107 A A Delpech Dennis Drier 9 9 Search Party 60 106 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 10 15 Asstar 60 104 T A …………… Glen Puller 11 6 Tar Heel 60 104 T A …………… Joey Ramsden 12 18 Seventh Plain 60 100 BA L Dettori Dennis Drier 13 10 Daring Dave 60 98 T A A Fortune Darryl Hodgson 14 7 Carry On Alice 57.5 114 A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 15 3 Jo’s Bond 57.5 102 A R Fourie Justin Snaith 16 4 Rivarine 56.5 105 A G Lerena Mike Azzie 17 13 Percival 60 94 A Reserve 1 Andre Nel 18 12 Line Break 60 93 A Reserve 2 Candice Bass-Robinson Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,14) (2,4,11) (5,18) (6,9) (7,15) (8,12)

R1 million KLAWERVLEI MAJORCA STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)

For Fillies and Mares at weight for age

WFA: 3yrs-5kgs 4yrs-0kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 5 Real Princess 60 106 A K de Melo Dean Kannemeyer 2 20 Silver Mountain 60 105 A G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 3 16 Nightingale 60 104 A A Delpech Candice Bass-Robinson 4 19 Alexis 60 103 A G Cheyne Brett Crawford 5 9 Olma 60 103 T A I Sturgeon Frank Robinson 6 18 A Time To Dream 60 102 A A Fortune Justin Snaith 7 13 Star Express 60 102 A P Strydom Justin Snaith 8 6 Captain’s Flame 60 100 A A Domeyer Andre Nel 9 4 Beach Goddess 60 99 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 10 3 Goodtime Gal 60 99 A G Lerena Michael Robinson 11 10 Tahini 60 97 A …………… Sean Tarry 12 12 Moonlight ‘n Roses 60 96 A M Byleveld Candice Bass-Robinson 13 17 Neala 60 90 A D Dillon Shane Humby 14 11 Sail 55 102 A S Veale Dennis Drier 15 1 Lady Of the House 55 100 A A Marcus Brett Crawford 16 2 Final Judgement 55 99 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 17 15 Chestnuts n Pearls 60 97 A Reserve 1 Dennis Drier 18 14 Quine 60 90 A Reserve 2 Andre Nel 19 7 Miss Marker 60 87 A Reserve 3 Candice Bass-Robinson 20 8 Party Crasher 55 83 A Reserve 4 Glen Kotzen Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (2,3,12,19) (4,9,15) (6,7) (8,18) (14,17) (16,20)

The public gallops and barrier draw for the Sun Met will be held at Kenilworth on Thursday 19 January at 07h00.

The theme for this year’s big day is ‘Decades Of Glamour’.

