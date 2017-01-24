Bloomberg On The Box

A Sun Met day panel discussion hosted by Grant Knowles and including straightshooting racing expert Robert Bloomberg is expected to be broadcast at 20h00 tonight on Tellytrack (Dstv 239).

The discussion should be of major interest to punters in advance of Africa’s richest ever raceday on Saturday.

Met trainers Candice Bas-Robinson and Brett Crawford will also be on the show, together with top jockey Richard Fourie who rides the only 3yo in the race.

Saftote opened betting on the meeting on Monday.

Don’t miss the show which will be on the loop until Friday evening.