Met Tote Betting Open

The tote betting for Sun Met Day on Saturday 28 January, opens today. R70 million is projected to be bet with TAB on the day.

Here are the highlights of the TAB betting menu for the race meeting at Kenilworth.

RACE 2: BiPot Leg 1 – R50,000 carryover, likely pool R500,000

RACE 3: Place Accumulator Leg 1 – likely pool R1,600,000

RACE 4: Pick 6 Megapool Leg 1 – R1,500,000 carryover, likely pool R7,000,000

RACE 5: Jackpot ONE Leg 1 – likely pool R1,300,000

RACE 6: PA Blitz Leg 1 – likely pool R150,000

RACE 7: Quartet Maxipool – R100,000 carryover, likely pool R700,000

RACE 8: Pick 6 Megapool Xtra Leg 1

RACE 9: Quartet Maxipool – R600,000 carryover; likely pool R5,000,000

Jackpot TWO Leg 1 – R100,000 carryover, likely pool R1,000,000

Also M6 for Soccer GG – R16,332 carryover, likely pool R75,000

RACE 12: Jackpot Quickmix Leg 1 – R19,372 carryover, likely pool R200,000

RACE 13: Quartet Maxipool – R50,000 carryover, likely pool R450,000