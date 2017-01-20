Gallops Turnout Top-Class

An influx of members of the public to Kenilworth Racecourse on Thursday morning ensured that there was an atmosphere of excitement as the runners involved in the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm went through their respective public workouts.

Although inclement weather could have put a damper on proceedings with a light drizzle and unseasonably cool temperatures, those in attendance barely noticed the weather as they indulged in sticky buns, doughnuts and had baristas serving them freshly brewed coffee on the ground floor.

Adding to the buzz on the course was the fact that Sun International gave away 600 complimentary tickets to those who had come out to the gallops.

When it came to the barrier draw proceedings a decision was made to once again include the public rather than cut short their morning once the horses had completed their workouts as it added to the atmosphere of the proceedings as the fate of each runner was revealed.

As is the worldwide standard with regards to Group 1 races, and considering the contributions made by owners to the industry as well as the fact they form an integral part of this historic day, they were afforded the opportunity to be in the thick of things at specially reserved tables.

“We were absolutely thrilled by the turnout for the gallops for the Sun Met celebrated with Mumm which only bodes well for raceday. While initially only offering a limited number of complimentary tickets to attendees, the overwhelming response left us with no choice but to double the number to allow everyone to be part of what will be an historic day,” Jenna Potgieter, speaking on behalf of Kenilworth Racing said.

“This tells us that all the effort gone into promoting this event has been noticed and the Kenilworth Racing events team has worked closely with Sun International to ensure that Africa’s richest raceday will be a resounding success,” Potgieter added.

Press Release issued by Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd

