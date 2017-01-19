Gallops, Draws – Now Let’s Go!

The public gallops for the R5 million Gr1 Sun Met were held under cloudy skies in cool conditions at Kenilworth on Thursday morning.

The barrier draws which followed the gallops will be of far more significance in the greater scheme of things, with many of the contestants just stretching their legs and going through the motions on the track.

The gallops serve their purpose as a public relations physical well-being assurance more than helping the genuine form studier make up his mind.

The absence of a timekeeper means that there is little science involved and pricked ears, stride and perceived health and enthusiasm of the galloper are all that we can take away from it.

That said, barring the only 3yo Gold Standard being excused on a Veterinary Certificate as a precaution for being jarred up after a 2000m gallop recently, and Joburg raider Mac De Lago still at home base, 13 of the big ones went through their paces.

Favourite Legal Eagle, who drew 9, galloped with his 40-1 stablemate French Navy from the 800m up the straight. Both stretched well but trainer Sean Tarry said afterwards that he would have preferred to have seen more commitment from his pair. Tarry added that the pole position drawn French Navy was a value bet for a place.

Frankie Dettori’s mount The Conglomerate (AUS) was partnered by a name from yesteryear in Jannie Bekker and went from the mile with his 100-1 stablemate Macduff (Donovan Dillon). The Ramsden pair drew 7 and 11 respectively and put little serious effort into their gallop.

The 5-2 second favourite Marinaresco did pace work from the 1600m with his Investec Derby stablemate, Horizon. Marinaresco, not the biggest horse around, changed legs a few strides before the post and went through with it to the line.

It’s My Turn was taken from the 1600m by Anthony Andrews and showed a fluid action in an unspectacular gallop. Piere Strydom who rides the 2016 Investec Cape Derby winner on 28 January will be pleased with his 6 draw.

Corne Orffer and the 10 drawn Captain America were a lot more enthusiastic stretching from the 1400m with 3yo Edict Of Nantes. The Captain looks ready for a big run.

Talking horse Whisky Baron (AUS) went on his own under Greg Cheyne from the 1400m.

He changed legs late and stretched beautifully. An interesting comment was made by trainer Sean Tarry, who said soft preps are all well and good – but we will find out how good the son of Manhattan Rain is on the day!

It was good to see Gavin Lerena make the trip down to ride Brazuca (AUS). He took it easy from the 1400m and did nothing wrong. His 12 draw was a bit of a downer.

Andrew Fortune’s mount Baritone also went alone from the 1400m under Anthony Andrews. The son of Trippi pulled a great 3 draw.

Dean Kannemeyer’s Derby winner Cape Speed drew widest of all at 15, but stretched out nicely over the 800m down the straight with stablemate Speed Of Africa.

His stablemate Mambo Mime was ridden by his big race rider Grant Behr and also used the 800m straight track with Summer Sky (Anthony Delpech) keeping him honest all the way to the line.

The only filly in the race, Bela-Bela stretched from the 1400m with big race jockey Anthony Delepch up. This graceful mover looked in the pink of health and her 5 draw will have done her hopes no harm.

Now the serious studying starts for Africa’s richest ever raceday.

Follow it all right here on www.sportingpost.co.za

R5 000 000 2000m 17:10

THE SUN MET CELEBRATED WITH MUMM (Grade 1)

Open

WFA: 3yrs-6kgs 4yrs-0.5kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 9 Legal Eagle 60 123 T A A Marcus Sean Tarry 2 14 Mac De Lago (AUS) 60 112 T A A Domeyer Weiho Marwing 3 7 The Conglomerate (AUS) 60 107 T A L Dettori Joey Ramsden 4 2 Marinaresco 59.5 115 BA G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 5 6 It’s My Turn 59.5 106 A P Strydom Justin Snaith 6 10 Captain America 58 116 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 7 1 French Navy 58 113 A W Marwing Sean Tarry 8 8 Whisky Baron (AUS) 57.5 110 A G Cheyne Brett Crawford 9 12 Brazuca (AUS) 57.5 109 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren 10 3 Baritone 57.5 105 T A A Fortune Justin Snaith 11 15 Cape Speed 57.5 101 BA K de Melo Dean Kannemeyer 12 13 Mambo Mime 57.5 99 A G Behr Dean Kannemeyer 13 11 Macduff (AUS) 57.5 90 A D Dillon Joey Ramsden 14 5 Bela-Bela 57 109 A A Delpech Justin Snaith 15 4 Gold Standard 52 108 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,7) (3,13) (5,10,14) (6,8) (11,12)