Public Marginalised At Met Gallops

The Sun Met Gallops have come and gone and the countdown to the Cape’s big day has begun in earnest.
An owner of a Gr1 runner on the day has taken exception with the way Joe Public was treated at Kenilworth Racecourse on the morning of the Sun Met Gallops.
‘Disappointed’ writes in the Sporting Post Mailbag:
The 2017 Sun Met gallops were well attended by the public, who braved the unseasonal burst of wet weather to watch what has become an increasingly popular event.
However, it can’t be said that the punters were exactly received with open arms.
Made to wait until after the gallops before being ‘allowed’ upstairs, the ‘public’ was segregated from the Met runner connections throughout the proceedings with a cattle type barrier separating punters from trainer/owners.
Surely a few reserved signs on tables would have sufficed to ensure owners/trainers had access to tables?
It is hard to understand, in a country where segregation has such horrific connotations, what the point is of making such a noted divide between two groups – who by and large hail, in reality, from very different economic backgrounds.
Throughout the Met draw – which was somewhat drawn out to say the least – punters (many of whom had been forced to queue for a period in the rain), and who were not attached to a table, had to stand.
Surely it would have been possible to provide chairs?
They also had to watch while Met runners connections were able to choose from a number of eating options while they had no access even to the much advertised sticky buns – a traditional part of Met gallops day.
For what is considered to be a day supposed to benefit the public, it is safe to say the punters were hardly made to feel welcome! And I speak from the relative comfort of being an owner.
On a personal note, I find some of the security staff unnecessarily rude and am not sure who finds this acceptable – but it must be possible to employ personnel who at the very least try and be polite to customers – not heavy handed and abrupt security police types!
Now for Met day…
The general public were treated like “bergies” at the Met gallops. These were the worst gallops since they were introduced. Badly commentated, not taken too seriously by the trainers, and the free ticket allocation was meagre. The Met is the showcase of the summer season, but this poorly orchestrated event left a bad taste in the mouth. It looked like a “whites only” event. The regular punter who actually keeps the game alive was shunted to the side as if they were lepars.
If Casinos and Chain Stores can put Loyalty Rewards Programs in place then surely, come on now Racing can do the same. Letting Senior Racegoers and Punters queue in the rain for ticket to the Met was rather embarrassing. The aim of the gallops are surely also to attract and encourage future punters. Today’s display unfortunately left a lump in the throats of many.
Met gallops- i fully agree with the article above.The racing powers-that-be always talking about attracting more people to the racecourse, but after the “regular punters” treated in this way – ??????????? When “big race” meetings over, then they want to call on/appeal to the “regulars” again
It was attitudes like this that kept Cape racing stagnant for many years. The only outsiders should be those at long odds in the betting.
Has Kenilworth Racing been given a chance to reply to these accusations?
If you think the public is being marginalized….think about the owners who get shafted on MET day parking. Owners have to park 2-3km away as The RA puts sponsors guests before its members. What nobody realizes is that without horses you don’t need sponsors. RA management – look after your owners as you promise year after year.