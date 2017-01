The Sporting Post has learnt reliably that the Sun Met Gallops to be held at Kenilworth from 07h00 tomorrow morning will be broadcast live on Tellytrack (Dstv 239).

While the live transmission is subject to interruptions through crossings to live international racemeetings, Met fans may want to try the www.tellytrack.com streaming option – which we hear will be free until 09h00.

Enjoy and please post your thoughts on the gallops right here!