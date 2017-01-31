The Early Bird Gets ……

Cause For Celebration

Turffontein 21st January

They raced on the inside track on Saturday where a half of the afternoon’s eight races were run over 1200m. The MR104 Handicap was by far the fastest of these and here victory went to the 4yo CHAMPAGNE HAZE. Racing over a trip thought short of his best here, Gary Alexander’s charge was always in touch with the leaders. He quickened well in the short home straight, and in what proved to be a real thriller he got up late to deny AFRICAN RULER.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1800m where the faster of the two maiden plates was the girls’ affair won by the 3yo QUINTESSA. Freely available at 11/1 on the off, Grant Maroun’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. She put her head in front as they approached the 200m marker and won very comfortably from the regular place getter PRADA PRINCESS by three and a half.

Race five on the card was a MR72 Handicap over 2600m and here it was nice to see TALBEC rescue his followers from near bankruptcy. Always handy, the costly to follow son of High Chaparral was always well positioned to strike. He did so 200m out and made to work all the way to the wire, he only got the verdict by a neck from the rallying pacemaker THE RIGHT ANSWER.

Titbits

Five lengths behind the winner coming off the strip, the newcomer FLEMINGTON ran on well from midfield when only beaten 1,6 lengths in the maiden plate over 1200m.

On The Comeback Trail

Kenilworth 21st January

They also ran four of the eight races over 1200m at Kenilworth on Saturday. PROFESSOR BRIAN was the quickest home in these when registering his second career victory in the MR72 Handicap. Nibbled at on course into 9/1 from 11’s, the column’s top rated runner raced in midfield early on. He quickened well from halfway and with the rest comfortably beaten, he got the better of the lightly raced 3yo KAMPALA CAMPARI by a half.

The faster of the two 1400m maiden plates was the girls’ affair won by BUSHY PARK. Well supported at the track into 9/2 from 8/1, Vaughan Marshall’s charge adopted a change of tactics here and raced from the front. She was doing it easily for most of the journey, and then found extra when the challenges came.

A maiden juvenile plate for the girls over 1000m had opened up proceedings and here we saw a smart performance from the nibbled at newcomer MAGICAL WONDERLAND. Sent off second in the betting market at 9/2, Candice Bass-Robinson’s charge was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead as they approached the 200m marker and in what proved to be a good time on the day, she won comfortably by two and a quarter.

Titbits

The lightly raced 3yo WAYWARD ran on well from midfield when winning the boy’s division of the maiden 1400m going away.

Emperor In Charge

Greyville 22nd January

Sunday’s action took place on the turf where the fastest of the three 1400m races was the MR78 Handicap won by ROY’S STRIKE FORCE. Freely available at 15/1 on the off (op 9/1), Paul Lafferty’s charge raced fifth for most of the journey. He quickened well early in the straight and won comfortably by a half from the running on BIZJET.

By far the faster of the two maiden events over 2000m was the opening boy’s affair won by ROMAN EMPEROR. Backed into favouritism during the morning (4/1 into 18/10), the 3yo son of Dynasty raced in midfield during the early part of the race. He began to take closer order coming off the bend and won going away by three and a half after striking the front 200m from home.

The not so lucky last was a MR62 Handicap over 1600m and here the Sean Tarry trained MYTHICAL MAGIC gained a well overdue second career victory. Easy to back at 8/1 on this her first outing in the province, the Silvano filly sat in midfield early on. She ran on best of all in the straight and under a well-judged ride from Athandiwe Mgudlwa she got up late.

Titbits

Easy to back HOT CHILLI ran on well from midfield when easily accounting for his nine rivals in the MR78 Handicap over 1000m.

Strong Form Line

Turffontein 24th January

The easiest victory on the old stand side track on Tuesday afternoon was undoubtedly that of MUJALLAD in the juvenile plate over 1000m. Sent off as if unbeatable at 1/6, Mike De Kock’s charge was soon at the head of affairs. He led by just three quarters for most of the journey before drawing clear with ease over the final 300m to score by three and a half.

There were three races run over 1000m in total, the quickest being the graduation plate won by Mujallad’s stable companion RAASMAAL. Sent off a strong favourite at 18/10, the 3yo son of Snitzel was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 200m marker and kept on strongly below the distance to beat the running AL AZRAQ. The runner up had raced in the rear and was gaining quickly at the finish.

They also staged three races over 1400m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was CHILI CON CARNE when registering his third career victory in the progress plate. Nibbled at on course into 6/1 from 8’s, the Just As Well gelding led throughout. He kept on strongly down the long home straight and comfortably accounted for the always handy SHUKAMISA by two and three quarters.

Titbits

Racing off a mark nine points below that of his earlier best, the 3yo SIDE SHOW came from the rear when getting up very late to win the MR72 Handicap over 1160m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (1) Gold Dash 13

Race 2: (1) Captured Wind 65 (NAP**)

Race 3: (8) Tesla 12

Race 4: (3) Manoeuvre 9

Race 5: (11) Beyond Limits 73

Race 6: (10) Latera 42

Race 7: (10) Go Fly A Kite 45

Race 8: (10) Ngong Hills 43

Race 9: (1) Heavenly Express 41

Race 10: (8) Black Rake 30

Vaal (Tues)

Race 1: (10) Sea Bean 13

Race 2: (4) Magic Sword 7

Race 3: (1) Couldyoube 15

Race 4: (1) Bono 11

Race 5: (1) Barbarella Nights 21 (NAP*)

Race 6: (1) Aerobatic 10 (nb)

Race 7: (2) Uposeupay 13

Race 8: (4) Rhyme Or Reason 10

Scottsville (wed)

Race 1: (3) Trini’s Var Hyt 19

Race 2: (5) Shine Up 23

Race 3: (5) Courageous King 15

Race 4: (1) Fashion Quest 13

Race 5: (1) Isingamoya 68

Race 6: (1) Regardstobroadway 45

Race 7: (10) Devon Belle 43

Race 8: (16) Roy’s Ambassador 34

Race 9: (2) Cabinda 24 (NAP*)

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (1) Artificio 7

Race 2: (5) Odd Rob 76

Race 3: (15) Lisnoble 48

Race 4: (4) Zaitunay Bay 5

Race 5: (13) Victor’s Castle 40

Race 6: (10) Kapellmeister 59

Race 7: (9) Quattro 38

Race 8: (4) High Game 36

Race 9: (14) Polly Wolly Doodle 36

Top rated winners last week included

Cumberland won 35/1

Light Chaser won 9/1

Professor Brian won 9/1

Bushy Park won 9/2

Chili Con Carne won 6/1

Together Forever won 3/1

Talbec won 5/2

Lolita Delago won 22/10

Notebook:-

Mujallad (M De Kock, Gauteng)

Side Show (S Tarry, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Turffontein (inner) 21st January

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,11s fast

1200m (4) Champagne Haze 71,02

1800m (2) Quintessa 111,38

2000m (1) Banking April 124,09

2600m (1) Talbec 165,72

Kenilworth (new) 21st January

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,78s slow

1000m (1) Magical Wonderland 60,48

1200m (4) Professor Brian 73,38

1400m (2) Bushy Park 88,98

1800m (1) Arabian Dynasty 110,65

Greyville (turf) 22nd January

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,66s slow

1000m (1) Hot Chilli 59,80

1200m (1) La Gitanila 72,81

1400m (3) Roy’s Strike Force 85,02

1600m (1) Mythical Magic 100,31-

2000m (2) Roman Emperor 124,68

Turffontein (old) 24th January

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,04s slow

1000m (3) Raasmaal 56,91

1160m (1) Side Show 68,11

1400m (3) Chili Con Carne 84,98

1600m (1) Cumberland 97,61