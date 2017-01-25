The transfer deadline day buzz will be put on hold for 90 minutes when Liverpool host runaway leaders, Chelsea, at Anfield. The Reds come into this game in horrendous form, winning just once in their last six matches across all competitions, at the time of writing. Much of Liverpool’s downfall is caused by African maestro Sadio Mane, who is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. And in the Blue corner; Chelsea currently lead the standings by eight points – 10 clear of Liverpool. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea also come into this game winning 15 of their last 16 games. It’s easy to tell which side come into this encounter better prepared, but the Reds have not tasted defeat in five matches against the Blues, making this game even more enticing. Who will come out on top? Anfield awaits…

To win

Liverpool 29/20

Draw 23/10

Chelsea 18/10

Liverpool

The wheels are starting to come off in Liverpool’s title race. Jurgen Klopp’s side are now winless in three Premier League matches, failing to pick up a win since the start of 2017 and the departure of Sadio Mane.

Something needs to change and Klopp has until matchday to sign somebody to boost their title charge. Liverpool’s defensive woes continued against Swansea as the partnership of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan failed to keep up with the threat that Fernando Llorente and co posed towards them in their 3-2 home defeat against Swansea.

That was Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield this season, and without a doubt, Chelsea will prove to be a much bigger challenge, so the Reds will need to step up their game big time. Players like Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge need to do more for the team if they still want to be a part of the title contenders come the end of the game.