Tread Carefully Come Sunday

While Sundays card looks scattered with some races that punters should treat with caution, the Kranji Stakes C Poly dash (race 9) looks a cracking race on paper and one not to be missed.

DISTINCTIVE DARCI will be the one punters will likely start favourite as the 3YO speedster guns for his fifth straight win.

After two good turf runs as a 2YO, his four career wins have all been on the Poly in his 3YO season. And with his last victory over 1200m back in October, he is certainly fresh enough to continue his winning run over the shortest trip on Sunday.

But while a couple of seasoned Poly performers in last start winner SUN PIONEER and SUPER SIX keeps the rising star honest, it may be CONFLIGHT resuming who is his biggest danger.

The now 4YO won the Group 3 Three Year Old Sprint back in March last year but hasn’t raced since pulling up a long last when tested over the mile in the Group 1 Guineas in May.

Apart from that Group win on the turf, CONFLIGHT also boasts three Poly wins to his name and has trialled well enough to think he goes very close to making a successful comeback ahead of a big 2017.

Best Bets: (DEIMOS race 5, win), (SONG TO THE MOON race 7, win) and (CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT race 10, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (1, 2, 6 and 9), race 9 (1, 3, 4, 5 and 6), race 10 (1, 4 and 5) and race 11 (1, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 3 DEIMOS – 1 TERMS OF REFERENCE – 7 GOLDEN DIAMOND – 2 THUNDER CAT

Another moderate Class 4 over 1200m on the poly. DEIMOS showed promise winning a Maiden over 1100m last start and has trialled well since; he drops 3kg and with Gerald Mosse staying aboard should be handy throughout from the good gate. TERMS OF REFERENCE drops back in distance and his recent trial was good. He has won three times at 1200m on the poly and with Barend Vorster to ride, can be handy throughout with blinkers back on. These look the top two chances. Of the others THUNDER CAT has been battling at recent outings over 1200m, his last win in this grade was at 1000m and whilst he has won over 1200m, can be tested at the trip. SWINGLOWSWEETLOWJACKY improved last start at his second run back after long break, he rarely runs a bad race and this is a moderate Class 4. HOST THE NATION and KEEN DRAGON could show up on best form and GOLDEN DIAMOND’s Maiden win was solid and he gets Glen Boss.

1 TERMS OF REFERENCE *** Blinkers on as he drops back in distance and recent trial was good. Has won three times at 1200m on poly and with Vorster to ride can be handy throughout. 4.00

2 THUNDER CAT ** Ignore last start when he never looked comfortable and take on best Poly form. 8.00

3 DEIMOS *** Shows promise. Won Maiden over 1100m last start and has trialled well since. Drops 3kg and with Mosse staying aboard should be handy throughout from the good gate. 3.00

4 HOST THE NATION ** Only battled last start but has won three times at the trip and could be running on. 10

5 LUCKY MISSION ** Has only won once on poly but is usually thereabouts in this grade and should be handy throughout. 12

6 ELISE * Has been struggling on poly. Only wins have been on turf and might need easier. 25

7 GOLDEN DIAMOND ** Broke through for Maiden win last start. Drops 2.5kg and gets senior rider. Should give a sight with nice recent trial a pointer. 10

8 SWINGLOWSWEETJACKY ** Improved last start at second run back after long break. Rarely runs a bad race and this is a moderate Class 4. 10

9 KEEN DRAGON ** Recent form moderate but suited this class, surface and distance. Could improve with senior rider. 10

10 ASPEN * Looking for easier and longer. 33

11 SACRED CROWN * Veteran who knows how to win and did place last start this Company but is better in Class 5. 25

Race 6

Selections; 8 THINK PRETTY – 1 TENMA – 6 I-SCREAM NOW – 5 DRAGON GOLD

A bottom-of-the barrel Class 5 over 1000m on the poly where none of these win out of turn – if at all. THINK PRETTY is a Maiden who showed speed and fought on when resuming and has subsequently trialled well; the claim for CK Ng helps, blinker pacifiers go on and she gets a chance to break through with only 48kg. I-SCREAM NOW has won once in 38 starts but regularly places; Gerald Mosse stays on and he can be handy throughout. TENMA is the only other Singapore winner in the field but that was on turf over longer; he could show up in this field. Not much else to get excited about but DRAGON GOLD wasn’t far away last start, PURE WHITE could make his presence felt and TURQUOISE SON could run on for CC Wong.

1 TENMA *** Resuming after bleeding attack. Only win was over 1400m on turf. Trial was fair and this is a very weak race. Will be running on. 4.50

2 KUBERA’S CHIEF * Hasn’t placed in 8 starts and best run was over 1400m on turf. 33

3 TURQUOISE SON ** Only placings have been on turf but could be running on. 10

4 SUPER BIG * Returned a roarer last start. Yet to place in 15 starts but has some speed. 33

5 DRAGON GOLD *** Has placed three times from 14 poly starts. Not far away last start and drops 2kg. Could be handy throughout. 5.00

6 I-SCREAM NOW *** Has won once in 38 starts but regularly places. Mosse stays on and can be handy throughout. 4.50

7 HOW HUGE * Placed over this trip three starts back then failed to beat a runner home at two most recent starts. 20

8 THINK PRETTY *** Maiden who showed speed and fought on when resuming. Claim helps, blinker pacifiers go on and gets a chance to break through with nice recent trial under his belt. 3.50

9 MATOAKA * Yet to place in 24 outings but recent trial was OK. 33

10 PURE WHITE ** Has placed eight times in 35 starts. Could show up in this weak field. 8.00

Race 7

Selections; 1 SONG TO THE MOON – 2 CITY OF KIRKWALL – 3 FELICHE – 5 GLORIOUS PROSPECT

A small and highly tactical Class 4 for the middle-distance horses over 2000m on the turf. Of Ricardo Le Grange two runners SONG TO THE MOON won in this class over 1800m two starts back, he was not far away in a KSC over 2200m last start and despite the 2.5kg weight rise on his Class 4 win, he should be in the finish. The second Le Grange runner is FELICHE, an Argentinean who battled away in KSC company last start; he is yet to win in Singapore but could show up. Of the others, CITY OF KIRKWALL’s last win was in this class and distance with 2kg more, he is suited here and if he gets a tempo will be running on for Michael Rodd. Laurie Laxon has three runners the best whom may be GLORIOUS PROSPECT who won in this Grade over 1800m two starts back and then dropped back in trip; he may be better suited here and the stablemates may help him with a solid tempo.

1 SONG TO THE MOON *** Won in this class over 1800m two starts back. Not far away in KSC over 2200m last start and despite 2.5kg weight rise on Class 4 win should be in the finish. 2.50

2 CITY OF KIRKWALL *** Last win was in this class and distance with 2kg more. Suited here and will be running on for Michael Rodd. 3.00

3 FELICHE *** Argentinean who battled away in KSC company last start. Yet to win in Singapore but could show up. 5.00

4 COUNTRY WARRIOR ** Has placed in weaker company over 1200m at recent outings and looks suited stepping up in trip. Watch market. 25

5 GLORIOUS PROSPECT *** Won in this Grade over 1800m two starts back and then dropped back in trip. May be better suited here. 5.00

6 GOOD DEAL ** Stepping up in trip after Maiden win. Drops 4kg but will find this harder. 20

7 GOLAZO * Has won over 1800m in KSD company but tested here. 25

8 ALFONSO * Has been battling away and won his first race in a long time in a Class 5 two starts back. Tested against these. 25

Race 8

Selections; 1 PERCIUS – 2 TIGER BAY – 6 MASURAO – 9 CHEETAH KING

Stephen Gray has a big hand in this Class 5 with PERCIUS looking suited dropping back to the lowest grade and TIGER BAY in form and ready to win again. PERCIUS gets the senior hoop and did win over this trip back in September in Class 5. TIGER BAY just missed at two starts since dropping to Class 5 and gets his chance with Amirul and his 2kg claim staying onboard. Not much separates the two and the market may be a good guide. Those looking outside the Gray camp might want to consider CHEETAH KING at odds. The 6YO has been in unsuitable races of late (distance/grade and track) but definitely comes into consideration on the turf over the mile. MASURAO picks himself on recent form while most others have some hope for exotic players.

1 PERCIUS *** Ignore last start as better option on the turf and can win dropping to Class 5. 4.00

2 TIGER BAY *** Foot on the tip and gets his chance again in a race that suits. 4.00

3 ABOVE THE HORIZON ** Returned not striding last start but some hope on form prior over only winning trip. 8.00

4 POWERFUL AS WIND * Impossible on form but should appreciate Class 5. 100

5 AMISTAD ** Been in the exotic mix since dropping to Class 5 and can include somewhere. 12

6 MASURAO *** Drawn wide but hard to fault form of late and pay to keep following. 6.00

7 BOHEMIAN * No. 100

8 BORDEAUX * Will appreciate blinkers going back on and will battle away. 20

9 CHEETAH KING *** Form reads terribly but has been racing over unsuitable trips/tracks. Could surprise on turf over the mile. 20

10 WESTERN TOWKAY * Nothing so far but gets tongue-tie and may improve in Class 5. 33

11 ZAHIR ** Resuming and always worth thought on solid form with gate 1 a bonus. 12

12 CLERMONT CLUB * Blinkers off and form reads OK but a better option on the Poly. 14

13 SHUYING XIAOXIAO ** Won at odds last start to break maiden status and has trailed well enough since to keep safe. 12

14 SHABBAT * Not the worst on recent form but is a long-term maiden. 33

15 LUCKY COIN ** Always some show in races like this and pay to include in exotics. 20

Race 9

Selections; 6 DISTINCTIVE DARCI – 3 CONFLIGHT – 5 SUPER SIX – 1 SUN PIONEER

A terrific Poly sprint and, with a 3YO Group winner in CONFLIGHT resuming, a very intriguing punting affair. The now 4YO won the first leg of the 3YO series over 1200m, was competitive in the second leg over 1400m before giving up the ghost in the Guineas. His recent trials suggests he is ready to show his best first-up after a well deserved spell and he should get the favours from gate 1. But DISTINCTIVE DARCI is the one he has to beat. The 3YO has improved with each run since his debut in June which is some feat given he has won his last four. Munro replaces the suspended Nunes and punters will certainly hoping the pair click and win again. Of the rest, SUN PIONEER and CONSTANT JUSTICE are in winning form and have to be respected as serious wining hopes while SUPER SIX is the improver dropping back from KSA Company.

1 SUN PIONEER *** In very good form wins again without surprising. 6.00

2 ASTROSTAR * Needs to lift on recent form. 33

3 CONFLIGHT *** Resuming. Won 3YO Sprint last preparation. Trialling well and can win this. 5.00

4 CONSTANT JUSTICE *** Hit the ground running in Singapore with two wins from three starts and one to follow. 4.00

5 SUPER SIX *** Outclassed in KSA Company last start but right in the mix back in KSC from gate 2. 8.00

6 DISTINCTIVE DARCI *** Freshened and after four straight wins and should be hard to hold out again. 3.00

7 EXCEED EXPRESS ** Resuming after poor effort but some show on form prior with a nice trial under his belt. 20

8 MAIDANZ BEAUTY ** Showed last start he is more than up to this Company and should keep a few honest. 12

9 NORTHERN BOSS ** Can surprise at odds so keep safe but might need easier. 33

10 UNCLE LUCKY * Last start win in Class 5 and would need to improve again to be competitive here. 33

11 Q NINE MAGIC * Needs easier, turf and longer. 200

Race 10

Selections; 5 CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT – 4 HIGH COUNCIL – 1 CLASSIFIED – 9 THE DODGER

CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT resumes after a long break but given he has been putting in the hard yards at the trials, he can win first up since February last year. The 6YO certainly enjoys this type of race – his two wins have been on this track over this trip – and his most recent trial suggests he should go well for Harry Kassim. Nothing jumps of the page to beat him although CLASSIFIED had excuses last start when pulling up lame and he would win this on the form he showed prior. HIGH COUNCIL won last start in KSD Company but this race is not much tougher so he gets his chance to knock in another win while in form. Likewise, THE DODGER comes off a last start win (Class 5) and could be competitive on winning form and market bets guide on the rest including RED ANT.

1 CLASSIFIED *** Pulled up lame last start but trialled OK since and some show on form prior. 3.00

2 HERACLES ** Had support of late without being a threat but usually thereabouts. 8.00

3 RICH FORTUNE ** Form better than it reads given he is a better option on the Poly and worth thought at odds. 12

4 HIGH COUNCIL *** Won last start in KSD Company but has shown enough previously in this grade to follow. 5.00

5 CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT *** Resuming in very suitable race and trials like he can win first-up. 4.00

6 RED ANT ** Mixes his form but this race is suitable and always pay to keep safe. 12

7 STAR STRIKE ** Back in trip but fresh enough to play a part on honest form. 12

8 TASSAJARA * Struggles on the Poly. 50

9 THE DODGER ** Took Class 5 to win but two career wins this trip and track so pay to keep safe. 15

10 HOT GOLD * Placed last start but a better option on the turf over longer. 20

Race 11

Selections; 1 AL GREEN – 4 LIM’S SPRINT – 5 NINETYSEVEN GOLD – 10 OPTIMUS

AL GREEN is a rare breed given he is Argentinean Group placed and is not trained by Ricky Le Grange (nee Pat Shaw). This 4YO finds himself in the Stephen Gray stable and the Kiwi will be hoping he has half the success that Shaw has had with good raced horses from that region. So while AL GREEN was very disappointing with heavy support at his second start in Singapore, he is worth another look in slightly easier Company with earmuffs added. He does face a good field though with last start winner LIM’S SPRINT looking one to follow. The 5YO grew a leg when winning on the Poly after blinkers went on and most punters will follow that form. Others that look suited include NINETYSEVEN GOLD and RISKY ROCKYFELLER with one eye on the newcomer OXBOW SUN and the progressive OPTIMUS.

1 AL GREEN *** Disappointing with heavy support at his second start in Singapore but worth another chance with slight gear change (ear muffs) in easier Company. 5.00

2 CATCH ME GREAT ** Resuming after some indifferent form but trialled well and does enjoy the turf so keep safe. 20

3 JELLY BEAN ** Hard to fault form but not often seen on the turf and up in grade so market good guide. 6.00

4 LIM’S SPRINT *** Won well when blinkers went on last start on the Poly but more than handles the turf and can win again. 3.00

5 NINETYSEVEN GOLD *** Ignore last start where he did it tough from wide gate and consider in what looks more suitable Company. 12

6 NAZIR ** Better than what he showed last start but may be better over a tad longer in this grade. 20

7 RISKY ROCKEFELLER *** Very honest and suited dropping back to 1200m so pay to consider each-way. 8.00

8 OXBOW SUN *** Former Australian who had a solid record back home and local trial suggests he is worth a market watch on debut. 10

9 HADES ** Blinkers on. Form reads badly but would have appreciated first-up run and has raced well second-up previously. 33

10 OPTIMUS *** Progressive type who showed he is up to this level at his last start. 8.00

11 SAND BANK * Resuming and should need easier. 100

12 WONDERFUL KNIGHT ** Appreciates first up run and can pop up in exotics at value. 33

Click here to view Racecard