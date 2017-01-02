De Kock – ‘Good Run Expected’

LEON ERASMUS

Could not be contacted.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – MUJALLAD (4): He is a nice horse that I think will be best over a lot further – if his inexperience does not affect him too much, I do expect a good run.

CLINTON BINDA

Could not be contacted.

PAUL PETER

Could not be contacted.

BRIAN WIID

Could not be contacted.

ALEC LAIRD

No comment.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment.

MIKE AZZIE

Race 3 – HANDSOME HENRY (7): A nice horse but will definitely need the run – he will take a run or two but will be a nice horse later on.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.