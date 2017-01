A runner in the second race at Turffontein on 17 January 2017, will participate under his new name.

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that the registered name of the gelding JOYPHILLYPIST (sired by PHILANTHROPIST (USA), out of the mare JOYFUL), bred by Gary Player Stud (Pty) Limited, foaled on 20 November 2013 and trained by L Houdalakis, has been amended to that of JAY P, with immediate effect.