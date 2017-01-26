Vaal Today – Woodruff Bullish

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – STREET GAZE (11): A filly running with the colts but she is a smart filly. She is obviously bred for further but does have some class and should be included.

Race 4 – GRANDE ROCHE (9): Has shown some very good work at home and is a classy filly – it is difficult to rate the field as there could be some likely improvers but on her best work will definitely have a chance against the exposed form.

