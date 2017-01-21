Var’s Early CPYS Strike

There was early action on Day 1 of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale when a Var filly out of champion miler Captain’s Lover was bought by Lammerskraal Stud for R3,6 million.

The beautiful athletic filly was the subject of inspired bidding and she looks to set the tone for what must rank as the highest quality catalogue yet on African soil.

A champion 3yo miler and a daughter of champion Captain Al, Captain’s Lover was raced by Team Valor and won 7 races from 1000m to 1800m in a distinguished international career.

A half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner Ebony Flyer, the SA Gr1 star won a Gr3 in France and made the headlines in the very same session at this sale in 2014 when her daughter by Giant’s Causeway broke the all-time record for a filly at the time of R3,2 million when knocked down to an agent of Coolmore Stud maestro John Magnier.

Named ‘The Vapors’, #9 was consigned by Drakenstein Stud .

The second session starts on Sunday 22 January at 17h00.