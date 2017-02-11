Barend’s Nice Card Of Rides

Hardworking, popular and a natural lightweight.

Three good qualities for a jockey to have and Barend Vorster has them in spades.

The diminutive South African hoop has been based at Kranji since the early 2000’s and while he has mainly ridden for compatriots Pat Shaw and Ricky Le Grange in recent years, he is in demand with most trainers, especially if they have a good chance on the minimum.

Five winners thus far in 2017 is about par for the course for Vorster who finished last year with 45 wins, however, a few live hopes late on Sundays card could have that tally ticking over.

STORM TROOPS in particular looks very hard to beat in race 9 on the card, a Kranji Stakes A Sprint over 1200m.

The 5YO Argentinean-bred gelding has won six from only twelve career starts and given he has already won at this level and his last start win in BM89 Company was very strong, he is very hard to beat.

Vorster jumps on another last start winner in QUICKSILVER in race 10 and the South African-bred 5YO looks to have found a weak enough Class 4 to win again.

Hopefully Barend – who now calls Singapore home – is gunning for a hat trick and ELUSIVE EMPEROR looks in good enough order to make use of gate 3 and knock in a well deserved win.

Best Bets: (STORM TROOPS race 9, win), (QUICKSILVER race 10, win) and (ELUSIVE EMPEROR race 11, each-way).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (2, 3, 4 and 5), race 9 (2, 5 and 7), race 10 (1, 4 and 9) and race 11 (2, 3, 7, 10, 13 and 14).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 3 TARAMEA – 6 ARR FLAIR – 2 MANGATOETOENUI – 4 OXBOW SUN

A small field do battle over 1600m but there are several chances. Blinkers go back on TARAMEA who drops in grade; he has won three times at this trip and with a 2kg claim can be in the finish. ARR FLAIR also gets blinkers; he drops back from 1800m but has placed twice at a mile and could show up. MANGATOETOENUI won a Class 4 over this trip last start; he rises 2.5kg and if he gets a solid tempo should be hard to hold off. NOBLE LIAISON is racing well over shorter but is on trial at 1600m; he should be handy throughout. OXBOW SUN won twice over 1400m in Australia before arrival but was unplaced at both mile attempts, he could go forward and give a sight.

1 CATCH ME GREAT * Battling of late and only wins are at 1200m. Trip may test. 33

2 MANGATOETOENUI *** Won Class 4 over this trip last start. Rises 2.5kg but should be hard to hold off. Needs a solid tempo. 3.00

3 TARAMEA *** Gets blinkers and drops in grade. Has won three times at this trip and with a 2kg claim can be in the finish, 4.00

4 OXBOW SUN ** Won twice over 1400m in Australia before arrival but was unplaced at both mile attempts. Could go forward and give a sight. 5.00

5 NOBLE LIAISON ** Racing well over shorter but on trial at 1600m. Should be handy throughout. 5.00

6 ARR FLAIR *** Gets blinkers and ran on over 1800m last start. Has placed twice at a mile and could show up. 4.00

7 ANY RUMOUR * Battled on fairly last start and has a good record at 1600m. Hasn’t won for some time but could show up in this small field. 25

Race 6

Selections; 6 ACROSS THE SEA – 1 BEST JADE – 8 SECONDWAVE – 3 MILLION ROUND

Another one of these very ordinary Class 5’s full of battlers and non-winners. ACROSS THE SEA has placed at his past three starts on the poly, twice at this trip. His only win was at 1600m on turf and he has better recent form than most; he should be in the finish. SECONDWAVE’s only win was on turf, he placed on the poly last start and is better suited by this distance; he gets back but should be running on. BEST JADE has only had one previous turf outing and was unplaced but he has some recent poly form and with 2kg claim should be handy throughout. The rest are a dreadful lot but OASIS SPUR has speed and could give a sight, MILLION ROUND and KING CROSS have won races and of the Maidens, LAM EDITION and BONJOUR BOB have shown up over this trip on turf.

1 BEST JADE *** Has only has one previous turf outing and only win was 1100m poly. Placed over this trip two starts back and with 2kg claim should be handy throughout. 5.00

2 KNIGHT HARLOOK * Dropped out last start when coming from wide gate. Placed once in nine starts and turf efforts have been ordinary. Poorly drawn again. 33

3 MILLION ROUND ** Did nothing last start but won over this trip on the poly two starts back. Has a win on turf but wide gate no help. 10

4 KING CROSS ** Resuming after very long break. Has raced well first-up previously but trials have been moderate. Watch market. 12

5 EDEN GARDEN * Returned not striding out freely when resuming. Only placing in 12 starts was at this distance but that was on poly. 33

6 ACROSS THE SEA *** Placed at past three starts on poly twice at this trip. Only win was at a mile on turf. Has better recent form than most and should be in the finish. 4.00

7 REAL GOODMAN * Veteran dropping back in trip whose only wins have been over longer and hasn’t placed on turf in 10 outings. 33

8 SECONDWAVE *** Placed on poly last start and better suited this distance. Gets back but should be running on. Only win was on turf. 4.00

9 BONJOUR BOB ** Placed five times in 29 starts four times at this trip. Recent efforts moderate but claim helps and could show up from the good gate. 10

10 LAM EDITION * Well back when resuming. Just missed over this trip at last turf run six starts back. Still a Maiden after 29 starts but could show up. 16

11 OASIS SPUR * Has some speed and only turf win was at this trip. Recent form poor but could give a sight. 10

12 PRESENT ARMS * Battled away last start but yet to place in 19 outings. 33

13 YUE YUAN * Resuming after long break and trials have been ordinary. Only turf win was at this trip but that was a long time ago. 33

Race 7

Selections; 1 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE – 2 GILT COMPLEX – 5 SKYWALK – 4 BATTLE OF TROY

One of the better races of the day with some smart ones involved. ABSOLUTE MIRACLE bolted in over this trip last start; this is harder and he is up 1kg but is in form and should get a good run throughout. SKYWALK put in a good effort when resuming and is helped here by a good gate and Vlad Duric taking the mount. The 3YO steps up in distance but should be handy throughout. BATTLE OF TROY had support but disappointed when resuming over 1600m. All his three wins have been at this trip and he has a good record second-up, he can make his presence felt. NAZIR only battled over this trip last start after a smart win when resuming; he should improve third up with Shafiq taking the mount. The Cliff Brown pair of GILT COMPLEX and MAGSTOCK are resuming, both will not be fully wound up and need longer but have a touch of class and could race well fresh.

1 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE *** Bolted in over this trip last start. This is harder and is up 1kg but is in form and should get a good run throughout. 3.50

2 GILT COMPLEX *** Promising middle distance horse freshened after good win over 2000m. Likes to race forward and could show up with Michael Rodd to ride. 8.00

3 NAZIR *** Excuses when only battling over this trip last start after smart win when resuming. Should improve third up with senior rider taking the mount. 5.00

4 BATTLE OF TROY *** Had support but disappointed last start over 1600m. All three wins have been at this trip and has a good record second-up. Can show up. 5.00

5 SKYWALK *** Talented 3YO who put in a good effort when resuming and helped here by a good gate and Vlad Duric taking the mount. Steps up in distance but should be handy throughout. 4.00

6 WINNING CAUSE ** Resuming and most recent trial was sound. Has won first-up previously and likes this trip but has found a strong field. 25

7 BIG MAN ** Not far away when resuming and distance suits. Class may test but can be handy throughout. 14

8 MAGSTOCK *** Promising middle-distance horse who could show up fresh but better again over longer. 16

9 AL GREEN ** Gets winkers after being disappointing last start but could make excuses so keep safe. 25

10 SUPERNOVA * Scored his first win in a long time last start but this is harder. 33

Race 8

Selections; 4 MASURAO – 2 NATION THEATRE – 5 WONDERFUL ERA – 3 GENERAL CONATUS

While only a two- time winner from some 30 career starts, it’s hard to fault MASUAO’s form and he get his chance to knock in another win today. The 5YO has placed or won at his last seven starts and is obviously the benchmark in what is a solid at best Class 5 mile. On paper the only horse with better recent form is the last start Poly winner in GENERAL CONATUS. But he did win a weak one and not sure if he is the type to back up although he did win on the turf over this trip five starts back. NATION THEATRE is the interesting runner. The 7YO has never won on the turf but drops significantly in Class and gets blinkers so well worth a watch with a handy claim. WONDERFUL ERA is the other that could improve on recent form to win given he had excuses last start and this trip is his caper.

1 DRAGON SEAL ** Resuming after showing little but mile will suit and pay to keep safe at long odds. 50

2 NATION THEATRE *** Yet to win on the turf but drops significantly in grade and should go close with blinkers back on. 8.00

3 GENERAL CONATUS *** Won a weak one on the Poly last start and handles the turf so have to follow. 4.00

4 MASURAO *** Hard to fault honest and good form and looks the one to beat from gate 2. 3.00

5 WONDERFUL ERA *** Excuses and will find this easier than last start and this trip and track is his caper so can win. 8.00

6 WINNING STAR * Disappointing last start and a better option on the Poly. 12

7 Q NINE MAXIM ** Solid of late and a must for exotics in a race with no standouts. 6.00

8 SUN DANCE ** Not a mile away last start in similar affair and will add value to exotics. 20

9 CLERMONT CLUB ** Six career wins on the Poly but recent placing on the turf and could surprise with headgear removed. 12

10 SHABBAT * Long-term maiden who is easier to ignore. 33

11 SUN HANCOCK * Another long-term maiden who needs to show more. 33

Race 9

Selections; 2 STORM TROOPS – 5 LINCOLN ROAD – 7 POSEIDON – 1 DANIEL

As you would expect at this level, most of these know how to win and the more progressive types have 50% win strike rates. That suggests they still have more to offer as they find their respective peaks with STORM TROOPS and LINCOLN TROOPS the two that tick that box. STORM TROOPS has won six from 12 race starts and won one of these three starts back. His last start win was in easier Company but strong so he looks the obvious pick. LINCOLN ROAD is five from ten in Singapore (he arrived a race maiden) and his first up run behind Wimbledon in this Company easily good enough to give this a shake. Of the rest, POSEIDON won one of these when resuming back in November so obviously has some say fresh for this while a blanket goes over most others including DANIEL back in trip who may just show up on Class alone.

1 DANIEL ** Mixing his form and back in trip but versatile and obviously talented so could surprise. 12

2 STORM TROOPS *** In terrific form and last start win was very good so looks hard to beat again. 3.00

3 KAM’S COMET ** Lack of recent winning form is a concern but usually in the mix and pay to keep safe. 8.00

4 LASER STORM ** Nit far away last start and has a very good winning record so has to be considered. 8.00

5 LINCOLN ROAD *** Wide gate always some concern but first up run good enough to win a race like this. 3.50

6 CAVALLO ** Often odds and usually running into the exotic mix. Tongue-tie on. 20

7 POSEIDON *** Freshened after winning similar affair when resuming back in November and has to be considered on that win. 8.00

8 A LA VICTORY ** Should need longer to show his best but recent placing this trip so another to include in exotics. 25

9 FAMOUS ARTIST ** Resuming up in Class but recent trial was good and could add some value to exotics. 20

10 WHITE HUNTER ** Resuming after a good run of form and should keep a few honest. 20

11 KNIGHT WAGER ** Not a mile away last start at odds in similar affair and expect much the same. 33

12 DRAGONHEAD * No. 200

Race 10

Selections; 1 QUICKSILVER – 4 LUCKY LINCOLN – 9 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN – 5 PEACH BOWL

Not an overly strong division for this Class 4 1400m and as such a last start winner in QUICKSILVER looks the obvious choice. The Ricky Le Grange-trained 5YO backed up a solid run over 1200m when blinkers were removed two starts back and his effort to win last start over this trip was strong enough to think he goes on with the job although carrying some 3.5kg more. In his favour is the fact that nothing jumps off the page to beat him although LUCKY LINCOLN was in solid form prior to putting in an average one last start and MUSCULAR CAPTAIN looks a handy enough type who is more than up to winning in Class 4. PEACH BOWL also should be competitive and market best guide on the rest including the newcomer from Ireland, CHAIRMAN, who should really need longer.

1 QUICKSILVER *** Won similar affair to this last start and has trialled well since. Can carry extra 3.5kg and win. 2.40

2 GOLD HILL * Resuming with winkers and OK trial under his belt but race form is average. 20

3 CHAIRMAN ** Irish-bred 4YO who may need longer to show his best. 12

4 LUCKY LINCOLN *** Just fair last start but form prior has him having a big say in this finish. 5.00

5 PEACH BOWL ** Not far away in slightly easier Company last start over this trip and should be thereabouts. 8.00

6 POP GEMS * No. 100

7 SUN EMPIRE * Just battling in similar affairs so easier to ignore. 50

8 SATELLITE PRINCE ** Better than what he shown of late but might need easier than this to win. 12

9 MUSCULAR CAPTAIN *** Backed up maiden win this trip with solid effort in KSD Company and can show up here with 53kg. 5.00

10 PERFECT COMMANDO ** Broke maiden status in Class 5 last start but could step up and be competitive. 20

11 IMPERIAL FIGHTER * Competitive without being a threat and like to see in Class 5. 20

Race 11

Selections; 2 ELUSIVE EMPEROR – 7 GUILTY PLEASURES – 14 OPTIMUS – 10 RISKY ROCKEFELLER

A typically strong race to finish what should have been a good meeting and don’t be surprised if Barend Vorster can finish on a high. The diminutive South African is on ELUSIVE EMPEROR in the lucky last and while the field has depth, the 5YO can win. Yes, his most recent win was on the Poly but his previous victories were all on the turf and a recent easy trial suggests he goes very close here with gate 3 a factor. GUILTY PLEASURES is also due but hasn’t drawn as kindly in gate 12. So the consistent 5YO will need some luck but should be thereabouts with Matt Kellady retaining the ride. As mentioned the field has depth with EN CIVIL and OPTIMUS both in the mix with 54.5kg while RISKY ROCKEFELLER and EATONS GOLD will be thereabouts. You can go even wider in exotics and good luck!

1 CRAZY TIMES * Appreciates first-up run back in Singapore but like to see support before considering. 50

2 ELUSIVE EMPEROR *** In solid form and recent easy trial suggests he could win this. 6.00

3 EATONS GOLD *** Not often seen on the turf but in good form and handles the surface so have to respect. Each-way. 12

4 LIM’S SPRINT ** Blinkers off after two disappointing efforts and have to take on trust. 20

5 LONGHU ** Returned not striding last start when resuming and certainly worth another look although wide gate is a concern. 10

6 ZIP A DEE DOO DAH ** Progressive stayer resuming sans blinkers and could make his presence felt late. 20

7 GUILTY PLEASURES *** Very honest type who just missed when resuming and can win this. 6.00

8 NINETYSEVEN GOLD ** No luck with the barriers but gets blinkers and could show up in what looks a suitable race. 12

9 PUSAKA * Resuming and should want longer. 33

10 RISKY ROCKEFELLER *** Very honest and suited dropping back to 1200m so pay to consider each-way. 8.00

11 SENATOR ** Backing up from average debut but better than that and should improve at odds. 20

12 CONILAD ** Blinkers straight back on after average run last start and some hope on good form with headgear. 8.00

13 EN CIVIL *** Honest and often gets out to very bankable odds and pay to keep following. 12

14 OPTIMUS *** Showed at his last couple he is more than up to this Company and gets the favours from gate 1. 6.00

