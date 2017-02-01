No False Rails – And Mucking Out!

Avontuur-sponsored Callan Murray has returned from his Australian stint a whole lot wiser.

The 20-year-old spent around six weeks Down Under where he rode for David Hayes. Although he did not get as many rides as he may have hoped Murray still had four winners and a number of places.

“I’m happy with the way the whole time went. Even the horses I didn’t win on ran well. I felt I couldn’t have done anything more than I did to improve their performances,” said Murray this week.

Murray was “noticed” by Matt Pumpa, a former jockey who is the apprentice riding coach in Victoria. It was Pumpa who organised the trip to Australia and he put Murray up for the period.

“They looked after me really well,” said Murray yesterday. “I knew two apprentices who I met when I went to Dubai. I also knew a few other people.”

The first difference between South Africa and Australia hit Murray almost immediately. “I had to clean out some of the boxes and then we were given horses to work. In South Africa you just get on to the horse and ride him. In Australia we had to go the stables and saddle them up and take them to the track.”

Once track work was over Murray would prepare himself for racing but if he was not riding on the day he spent the time with friends or get to see some of the country.

“I saw some of the country and it was really beautiful,” said Murray.

One of the places that really impressed the South African was Lindsay Park, the racing establishment of David Hayes. “It’s in Euroa, about an hour outside Melbourne. It was similar to the Summerveld set up but it’s his own private establishment.”

Australian tracks have no false rail and that forced Murray to think a little differently during a race. “You tend to ride a lot for luck and you need to be more patient. The tracks are relatively short and tight, not as wide as we have in South Africa and without a false rail you are encouraging the riders to fan out in the straight.

“I prefer having a false rail in place.”

Murray admitted that on the downside he got “a bit homesick”. He was also disappointed not to get that many rides.

“I suspected it when I first got there. I only rode for David Hayes and he has a number of jockeys riding for him who he is obliged to look after.”

When interviewed shortly after his arrival Murray said he would move to Australia in a flash if offered a job but had second thoughts about that as time went on. “When it dawned on me how big a move it would be I realised I would have to wait. It would have to be a relatively good offer for me to pack up here and go. The money is good, however, and it opens the door to Hong Kong.”

He added that he would consider going to Dubai for a few months like Bernard Fayd’Herbe is currently doing. “However, I would need to be more established in South Africa before I go. Otherwise I would be totally forgotten by the time I got back.”

