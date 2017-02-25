Domeyer On The Right One

A horrifying incident inside the final 300m marred a long overdue win by the Vaughan Marshall-trained 4yo Victorious Jay, who scored a runaway victory in the R150 000 Cape Mile at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The non black-type mile feature hosted a field of ten, with regular pacesetter Milton scooting off to a three length lead from the jump.

Moonlight ‘N Roses refused to jump with her field and stayed in the stalls.

Milton led Eighth Wonder and Victorious Jay into the home run, with MJ Byleveld heading for the outside running rail.

With Victorious Jay and Nebula moving forward to challenge at the 350m, Milton, who had run a cracker in the Gr2 Peninsula Handicap when running subsequent Met winner Whisky Baron to two lengths, appeared to come under pressure.

Aldo Domeyer brought Victorious Jay up Milton’s inside, with Greg Cheyne trying to get Nebula through a gap down the outside rail.

With Nebula going well, the son of Silvano appeared to clip Milton’s heels at around the 250m marker and Cheyne came down heavily – just missing contact with the rail.

Milton was forced to check briefly, as was Eighth Street, who was just behind the pair.

By this time Victorious Jay had escaped and he went on powerfully to comfortably hold the late challenge of the favourite Silicone Valley by 0,75 lengths in a time of 99,23 secs.

Milton was ridden by MJ Byleveld, who had ironically jumped ship from the winner, and miraculously stayed on for third a further 2,50 lengths back.

The Vaughan Marshall-trained Victorious Jay, often on the fringes of the classic action in his 3yo term, has won 4 races with 8 places from 16 starts for stakes of R599 650.

Victorious Jay, a R175 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, was bred by Heme ‘n Aarde Stud.

A full-brother to the smart five-time winner, Zubbadubbadoo, he is a son of Jay Peg out of the three-time winning Jallad mare, Rub A Dub Dub.

Greg Cheyne was badly shaken but on his feet and taken to hospital for observation. Nebula, who finished his race, was also fine.

An estimated crowd of 2500 attended, with a R30 gate entrance fee charged, which included a R20 tote betting voucher.

Phumelela Racing Executive Clyde Basel labelled the day ‘a success’.