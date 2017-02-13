Colin Scott Passes Away

Well-known racehorse trainer Colin Scott (52), brother of Tellytrack CEO Rob Scott, passed away at his home in Durban last night after a battle with cancer that he fought bravely to the end.

“Colin was really one of the nice guys in racing. He was loyal to his team and clients and racing will never be the same for me now that he is gone,” said his brother Rob this morning.

Colin, the middle of three children, grew up in a horseracing family in the Free State.

His father Tommy bred and trained racehorses and became a steward of the now-defunct Bloemfontein Turf Club. Colin’s uncles, Trevor and George, were equally involved in the sport and “Uncle George”, as he was affectionately known, trained successfully for decades – first in Bloemfontein and later in Johannesburg – before passing away in June last year.

Colin’s working life began on the JSE, but he had spent his childhood in horseracing stables and the lure of the sport soon proved too strong. He turned his back on shares and went to work for “Uncle George”, who was then training out of Alberton.

Colin took out his own trainer’s licence in 1999 and started with a small yard in Alberton before moving to Turffontein when Newmarket Racecourse closed and council by-laws put an end to horses being trained in residential areas.

He later relocated to Durban where he trained successfully. He had more than 200 winners from a small string during his relatively short career, many in the familiar black-and-white silks of his brother Rob.

His best known horses included Sage Throne, who won the 2011 Gold Circle Derby only to lose the race on an objection, Extinct, Cool Prospect, Fourth Estate and Libertine.

Colin is survived by his wife Gill and daughter Clair. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.