De Kock’s Dubai Quintet This Evening

The Mike de Kock yard have five runners at Meydan this evening.

Blue Stables made their comments on www.mikedekockracing.com

Race 3: Gr3 Firebreak Stakes, 1600m on dirt

Lindo Amor (Soumillon)

“Having drawn at Number 1 is a huge plus for us. Lindo Amor very much likes being drawn near the rail as opposed to away from it, we’ve seen it on the work track too when he runs with others. A tough field here, but he should run a good race.”

Race 4: Handicap over 1200m on turf

Dream Dubai (Cosgrave)

“This little horse is coming along steadily, he has improved and can run into the money somewhere.”

Race 6: Zabeel Feedmill over 1600m on turf

Suyoof (Crowley) and Muwaary (Antonio Fresu)

“Suyoof is the more talented of the pair, but Muwaary is fitter and coming to hand. I think both will run well, Jim Crowley picked Suyoof, he has been showing some good work after his travels.

Race 7: The Meydan Hotel over 2435m on turf

Saltarin Dubai (Soumillon)

“Saltarin Dubai has been our most disappointing runner this year, he doesn’t reproduce his work. We’ve tried just about everything, now we’re going over ground with him and we’re hoping for better.”

