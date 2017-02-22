Ready For The Dawn

The genuine value for money sale hosted by South Africa’s champion breeders has grown in stature and saw solid local support, with prospective buyers arriving from Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Kenya to brave the wet weather.

Nchakha Moloi went to R200 000 for the top seller (#65), out of the four-time winning Rambo Dancer mare, Dignify – a half sister to Met winner, Angus. The colt is a half-brother to six time winner, stakes winner Distinguished.

Sarah Spencer went to R100 000 for the top filly (#94), a half sister to two winners. Her Al Mufti dam Maphiko is a half-sister to the well performed Black Wing.

73 Lots were sold for an average of R37 808, with an aggregate of R2, 760 000. 28 lots were not sold.

The full price list.