‘Smart Type’ – Gavin Smith

DORRIE SHAM

Race 1 – ARCTIC RUSH (1), DIXIELAND ROCK (4), SINGING IN SEATTLE (14): All three will need the experience.

RENATE DU PLESSIS

Race 1 – DANCING BALLERINA (3) and ROMEO’S DARLING (12): Will both be green and I am just hoping to see them both running on at the finish.

GAVIN SMITH

Race 1 – EVE WILKIE (5): A lovely filly but will need the experience.

Race 1 – PEPPER DUST (10): A smart type, shows speed but will be green – include in the back end of the quartet.

Race 4 – CRAWFORD (13): Will be green and need the run.

ALAN GREEFF

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

YVETTE BREMNER

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

TARA LAING

Race 3 – ROYAL CRESCENT (6): First run for the yard and will need the education.

HEKKIE STRYDOM

Race 4 – MEDITERRANIAN MAGIC (15): Will be green and need the run.

DUNCAN MACKENZIE

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

GEORGE UREN

Race 4 – SAPPHIRE FLASH (18): She has been a very difficult filly – if she behaves, there is a strong possibility that she could place.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.