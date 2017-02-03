After The Party

Our racing programmers obviously don’t believe in a gradual weaning off. We have gone helter skelter from the champagne and caviar high of last weekend’s Sun Met celebrations at Kenilworth to the beer and braai of a Fairview non black-type feature today.

But punters are hardy and adaptable creatures and life will go on with the Fairview turf nine race programme offering some scope for decent exotic payouts.

Tara Laing has been in fine form over an extended period and Markus Jooste’s only lady trainer saddles three runners in the ten horse field.

Wayne Agrella jumps aboard the topweight, 7yo Readytogorightnow, who came back to something like his better form last time when running on very well over the course and distance to beat the capable True Master going away by 2 lengths.

The son of More Than Ready is a seven-time winner and it is worth reflecting on some of his career highs for a moment.

He won two legs of the 2013 Winter Series – the same races won in the past by names like Winter Solstice, Pocket Power and more recently July winner Power King and Marinaresco.

Readytogorightnow also finished fourth behind subsequent Met winner Futura in the 2014 Gr1 Champions Cup.

But that’s recent history in the scheme of finding a winner on Friday and there are a few others that look likely to put the 7yo under pressure.

His stablemates Orchestrated and Captains Slipper are both capable on their day.

Captains Slipper has a bad habit of hanging and is yet to win over the mile. The 6yo may have needed it last time when running a fair fifth behind Afrikaburn and certainly holds the edge on Eternal Jet and Mister Matchett.

Orchestrated has lost form after winning his second start since relocating from Gauteng.

His two runs on each of the poly and turf have rendered little and he will need to improve to feature.

Justin Snaith’s It Is Written has his first run in the Eastern Cape and the 2015 Gr3 Christmas Handicap winner (when in the care of Dean Kannemeyer) could run a big race, given the form of his last run.

He finished 5th and 3,30 lengths behind Met winner Whisky Baron last time out and also had subsequent Gr2 Cape Stayers Handicap winner Krambambuli just 0,40 lengths ahead of him at level weights.

With improved fitness at his third run post a rest, that looks close to winning form in this field.

Big things are expected of the once promising 3yo Welsh Emperor who has the blinkers removed after a flat effort last time.

The son of Go Deputy runs like a horse looking for more but may well be best around this trip and if not in need of it after an 11 week break, must be considered. The trainer-jockey combo of Greeff and Met winner Cheyne are lethal here.

Renate du Plessis-trained Fly Like The Wind has threatened to win again soon with three decent runs in his 4yo term so far.

The son of Windrush enjoys running at them late off a decent gallop and is very effective over the track and trip.

It is also worth noting that he was sent to Cape Town for the first leg of the winter series last season and was not disgraced, running a 4,85 length fourth to subsequent Champions Cup winner, Marinaresco.

The 5yo Kiss Me Hardy has his 45th run on Friday but appears to be battling for his next win – he has scored 50% of his successes at Flamingo Park and has only won once (his maiden) on turf.

He will strip a fit horse but will need to show more to suggest he has any scope of challenging for the main cheque.

Laws Of Succession is the first of the Bremner duo and this dual course-and-distance winner has improved into a fair sort.

He ran on smartly to beat Fly Like The Wind by a narrow margin last time out on the poly and meets the Du Plessis charge on 1,5kgs worse terms – but on the grass.

Well drawn and with a handy galloping weight, he looks a must include for all exotics.

Formerly with Dennis Drier and considered a classic prospect as a 3yo, his stablemate, the 6yo Eternal Jet has never reached the heights envisaged for him.

The 6yo son of Jet Master showed his first spark of zest for some time when taking off late over the turf 1400m at his last start to get within a half length of former Gr1 winner, Afrikaburn.

A repeat of that off joint bottomweight in this field would suggest he has a place chance but both Captains Slipper (2kgs better for a 2,60 length beating ) and Mister Matchett (4,50kgs better for a 5,55 length beating) are closer to him.

Mister Matchett has plenty to do on current form and there is nothing to suggest that he can win over the mile. He has tumbled down the ratings from a career high of 100 achieved as a 5yo down to a modest 78.

The son of Badger’s Drift has not won a race in nine tries since transferring here in October 2016.

He is also winless since October 2015, has only won up to 1400m and at the age of 6 is not improving either.

This is a tough little handicap, where It Is Written puts his hands up on readiness, class and best past performance.

The local hope Laws Of Succession is no slouch and may be ready to win again with plenty in his favour.

Fly Like The Wind and Welsh Emperor may be best of the rest, while Readytogorightnow improved last time and once ran off a 108!