Woodruff’s Parabola – One To Watch

ERICO VERDONESE

Race 1 – PATCHOULI QUEEN (7): No comment.

TYRONE ZACKEY

Race 1 – ROCK CAFE (8): She will need the run and might be too green.

SHAYLEN NAIDOO

Race 1 – SKYKAT (10): She will need the experience.

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 2 – VARS YOUR DADDY (10): A nice horse that will probably develop into a very nice horse in the future but the favourite looks very hard to beat here.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 3 – PARABOLA (10): Has shown good work at home and is fit enough to run a good race – greenness is my only concern.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.