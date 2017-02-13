Include Spies Pair Today

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – MEXICAN ASTER (6): A nice sort but still a bit immature however over 800m against Kimberly company – I am hopeful.

Race 1 – SEATTLE SPRING (8): A bit small but again over the 800m – against Kimberley company must be included.

CLIFFIE MILLER

Race 1 – SCOOTALOO (7): Working quite well and I am hoping for a good run.

COERIE LENSLEY

Race 4 – SILENT STARSHIP (14): A big horse – will need the run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.