Phumelela To Play Catch-Up In Kimberley

Due to various reasons, Flamingo Park has already lost three race meetings this year and plans have been put in place to make up for the missed events.

“In order to catch up the lost races and stakes our intention is to stage 10-race programmes for Kimberley race meetings for the remaining period in February and March,” said Jay Harrielall General Manager Racing for Phumelela.

He added that they would also review the April schedule.

-Press release issued by Phumelela Gaming & Leisure on 6 February 2017