Frankel Filly For Gauteng

Alec Laird is to train the unnamed Frankel filly that made R4 million at last month’s Cape Premier Yearling Sale, writes Michael Clower.

This was the highest price paid for a filly at the sale. She is out of a half-sister to the Flying Childers and Molecomb Stakes winner Requinto, was sold by Klawervlei and was knocked down to American bloodstock agent Justin Casse.

Lammerskraal’s Dynasty colt Starship Legacy, who made R4.5 million to the bid of Coolmore Australia, is to go to Justin Snaith who trained the half-brother Solo Traveller to win the 2010 Cape Guineas as well as the KRA Guineas and the Cape Classic. Markus Jooste is a partner with Coolmore in this one.

Vaughan Marshall will train Flying Arrow, the Drakenstein-consigned Captain Al colt who was bought by Irish agent Mick Flanagan for the China Horse Club for R3.75 million. Flanagan recalls the colt’s dam Happy Archer winning the Garden Province, Thekwini and Gold Bracelet during the time he spent in South Africa as assistant to Mike de Kock.

