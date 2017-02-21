1500 winners and counting

South Africa’s champion jockey for the 2014/15 season, Gavin Lerena chalked a milestone 1500th career winner aboard Brazuca in race 2 at Turffontein on the afternoon of Saturday, 18 February 2017.

It was not only a career milestone for Gavin, but an important achievement in his road to the championship as he also shot to a six point lead on the jockey log after his weekend’s efforts.

Gavin, who turns 32 in July this year, chatted to the Sporting Post after his morning’s work at the gallops. “I really didn’t know I was riding my 1500th winner, but my mother and my agent George Croucher are very involved with my statistics. I actually didn’t know until Julie mentioned it in the interview after the race and that was the first I heard of it. It was a nice surprise.” Of course, he didn’t rest on 1500 for long, adding two more wins (Street Gaze for Geoff Woodruff and Patchit Up Baby for Ormond Ferraris) and three places before clocking out for the afternoon.

Gavin is working hard this season and has been rewarded with an incredible run of success. His national log statistics reflecting that he is on a win strike rate of 25% and a 72% place strike rate.

Is he trying for the championship again this year? “I’m definitely giving it a bash,” says Gavin. “I’ve started going to PE and have a nice yard to ride for in the Snaiths. In Johannesburg things have been ultra consistent and ultra strong and I’ve got to thank all the Joburg owners and trainers, they’re always 100% behind me.” Chasing the championship is always hard work – how does he cope with the rigours of travel, morning track work and long days at the track? “I love what I do. But most important of all, as a wise man (Vee Moodley) told me, my balance is good. He didn’t mean my balance on the back of a horse, but my balance in life. I’ve got a beautiful family, my faith in God and my racing is going well – everything is well balanced and I just hope we can keep it that way.”

Brazuca’s race was also a memorable one for young Brandon Bailey, who was making his racing calling debut up in the commentary box. Gavin was complimentary about the newcomer, but also quick to mention Alistair Cohen. “It’s nice to hear a new voice, although obviously we’re all really missing Alistair and I just want to take this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Looking ahead

In terms of his immediate goals for the next few months, Gavin says his main goal is to ride as many Graded winners as he possibly can. “I’m always looking to win the big ones. I’ve got some nice young horses to ride, but who knows. We’ll keep looking for the big ones and hopefully find the right horses.”

Looking a little further ahead, he already has his sights set on 2000 wins. “The numbers are not something I look at every day, but it’s another stepping stone and I’ll be looking to get to 2000 as soon as possible.”

Gavin has always made a point of sharing his success and this year’s campaign is no different, with him making a donation to the local Horse Care Unit for every Graded race that he wins. “For every Gr1, Gr2 and Gr3 winner I ride, I’m donating something back.” It is a tremendously generous gesture from the famously big-hearted young man, but he acknowledges simply, “Without the horse, we are nothing.”