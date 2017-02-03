Getting The Money On

Magical Gelding

Kenilworth 28th January

By far the fastest of the eight races around the bend on Saturday was the bill topping Gr1 Sun Met in which the progressive WHISKY BARON extended his winning sequence. Now a winner of five in a row since being gelded, Brett Crawford’s charge raced in midfield for most of the journey. He quickened well early in the new course straight and won going away by a length and a half after striking the front 200m from home.

Quickest home in the three 1600m races, albeit not a fast run race, was NIGHTINGALE when landing the Gr1 Majorca Stakes. As per usual in the rear early on, the daughter of Silvano ran on best of all over the final 600m, and after a thrilling tussle with STAR EXPRESS, She got the verdict by a half.

They also ran three races over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was LIVE LIFE in the non-black type CTS Sprint. Freely available at 8/1 on the off, the rapidly improving daughter of Trippi was positioned in the backend of midfield during the early part of the race. She ran on nicely from halfway and with the rest comfortably beaten, she got the better of ALWAYS IN CHARGE (also came from midfield) by a half.

The 3yo WILLIAM LONGSWORD quickened nicely early in the straight when gaining his sixth win from just eight starts in the non-black type CTS Mile.

Slow into stride, baulked for a run 250m out, and not finding the clearest of passages thereafter to boot, TRIP TO HEAVEN can be considered an unlucky loser when only failing to reel in his stable companion CARRY ON ALICE by 0,3 of a length in the Gr1 Cape Flying Championship.

Turffontein 28th January

They raced on the old stand side track on Saturday where four of the afternoon’s nine races were run over 1600m. The MR84 Handicap was the quickest of these and here we saw a comfortable victory for the friendless BELLE ROSE. Allowed to drift as if a win was out of the question (33/10 out to 11/1), the grey daughter of Golden Sword raced sixth of the eight for most of the journey. Just two and three quarter lengths covered all going through the 400m though, and finishing best of all from there onwards, she won going away by a length and a quarter.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1400m where very marginally the quicker home was POOL PARTY in the graduation event for 3yo fillies. Also content to sit sixth of eight in a very tightly bunched field, Roy Magner’s charge ran on strongly at the business end of the race, and got up 50m from home to beat ELUSIVE STRIKE by a length.

A maiden plate over 1600m had opened up the meeting and here we saw a smart performance from the well supported WHOSETHEBOSSNOW. Backed into favouritism at the track (7/2 into 11/10), Geoff Woodruff’s charge raced sixth in a strung field at the top of the home straight. He made up many lengths over the final 400m and in what proved to be a real thriller, he got up in the very last stride to deny REBEL BARON.

Trying the distance for the first time, the grey son of Visionaire won the maiden plate over 2450m going away

Scottsville 29th January

The sparingly raced 6yo LONDON CALL has been silently progressing very nicely and when winning the fastest of the three 1200m races here, the non-black type Marula Sprint, he took his tally of wins to seven from just twelve outings. Sent off a well-supported favourite at 15/10, Mark Dixon’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. He put his head in front going through the 400m and after fending off a determined challenge from his fellow top weight BARBOSA, he went on to score comfortably by a length. London Call has now won five from eight over this course and distance.

They also ran three races over 1600m and here victory went to another progressive sort in MR O’NEILL. Sent off a rather uneasy favourite at 22/10, Sporting Post’s Top Bet raced in midfield for most of the journey. He ran on best of all over the final 400m, and with some in hand he comfortably accounted for the running on second favourite HIS LEGACY.

Two of the three remaining races were run over 1400m and stopping the clock in the fastest time here was ARIES in the girl’s maiden plate. She got away well when the gates opened and taken straight to the front, led throughout. She was always in command and won without any anxious moments by three and a quarter.

At the back of the fifteen coming off the bend, SILVER INSPIRATION ran on stoutly in the straight when a half-length runner up in the MR66 Handicap over 1400m.

Top speedratings for midweek include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (4) Beyond Limits 56

Race 2: (3) Colonia 2

Race 3: (2) Shimmering Brook 40

Race 4: (7) Doubly Attractive 31

Race 5: (4) Roy’s Dispren 32

Race 6: (3) News Flash 28

Race 7: (5) Timedtoperfection 37

Race 8: (11) Latera 40

Race 9: (6) First Sign 10

Fairview (tues)

Race 1: (9) Aunty Carol 25

Race 2: (6) Pont Du Gard 52 (EW)

Race 3: (2) Aspen Fire 10

Race 4: (1) Crown Of Gold 77

Race 5: (8) Van Dam’s Force 35

Race 6: (9) Netherby Hall 47

Race 7: (3) Seventh Symphony 57

Race 8: (2) Trouble Maker 41

Turffontein (tues)

Race 1: (2) Alex The Great 17

Race 2: (2) Charter Jet 17

Race 3: (2) Joan Ranger 77

Race 4: (3) Rebel Baron 7

Race 5: (4) New Predator 112

Race 6: (8) Vulcan 64

Race 7: (9) Odd Rob 78

Race 8: (15) Vogue Wood 49

Greyville (wed)

Race 1: (4) Chicago Beat 17

Race 2: (1) Mermaid Siren 9

Race 3: (1) Lil Gambler 1

Race 4: (9) Mythical Magic 47

Race 5: (1) Al Ciberano 54

Race 6: (3) Sister Cosmos 52

Race 7: (9) Napoli 56

Race 8: (3) Mark My Card 58

Race 9: (2) Kudra 2

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (2) Miraflores 4

Race 2: (3) Outlander 14

Race 3: (9) Shankly Gates 33

Race 4: (1) Royal Utopia 11

Race 5: (13) Mystify Me 28

Race 6: (7) Captain Chips 60

Race 7: (7) Embrasiatic 48

Race 8: (12) Quattro 38

Race 9: (2) Spring Steel 44

Top rated winners last week included

Belle Rose won 11/1

Chili Con Carne won 6/1

Fantasy View won 3/1

Together Forever won 3/1

Constantine won 5/2

Snow In Seattle won 18/10

Time Tripper won 18/10

Sea Bean won 6/10

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Kenilworth (new) 28th January

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,22s fast

1000m (2) Carry On Alice 58,22

1200m (3) Live Life 70,87

1400m (1) Gimme Six 87,16

1600m (3) Nightingale 99,01

2000m (3) Whiskey Baron 122,71

2800m (1) Krambambuli 183,72

Tuffontein (stand side) 28th January

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,02s slow

1000m (1) Bonnie Dawn 57,84

1400m (2) Pool Party 87,15

1600m (4) Belle Rose 98,99

2000m (1) Cidada 126,91

2450m (1) Fantasy View 161,22

Scottsville (inside) 29th January

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,57s fast

1000m (1) Black Biscuit 57,51

1200m (3) London Call 67,68

1400m (2) Aries 84,41

1600m (3) Mr O’neill 95,30