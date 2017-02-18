20/20 Gets 0/10 From Top Owner

It seems that not everybody is over the moon about the concept of the quick fix of Gold Circle’s Quickfire 20/20 racemeetings.

Friday evening’s meeting was delayed due to a serious accident on the N3 and with Craig Peters held up in traffic, Graeme Hawkins stepped into the breach and called the first with aplomb – in the process showing that he has lost none of the skills that made him one of the best racecallers in the country a decade ago.

But Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive may well be forced to go back to the drawing board to revisit the on-course practicalities of the Quickfire concept.

Word has it that some owners, trainers, jockeys and officials are not as excited as the off-course customers are with the 20 minute gaps between races.

Jockeys and apprentices are used in alternate races. No sooner is one raced finished, than the next race’s runners are off to the start.

One of KZN’s leading owners wrote on his Facebook page:

“My view as an owner the 20/20 horse racing at Greyville has become more like a circus. This must be abolished immediately as I will no longer allow my horses to participate in those meetings. For too long I have been talking to guys at the top level and they keep on saying we trying. Now that you have tried it doesn’t work. The industry is not making monies or entertaining anyone on course so please stop it at once. Don’t make a mockery of our horses in this sense. Someone on the top level please take note of this. I heard from a lot of trainers and owners on course last night (Friday) saying they will not be supporting.”

While the racing operator is to be lauded for showing some innovation, they will never please all of the people all of the time and there may be some middle ground open to tweak the concept.

But, hey, we do love to complain in this game!