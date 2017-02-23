De Kock And Tarry Out In Numbers

The R7-million SA Triple Crown for 3-year-olds is the richest series of races in Africa and gets under way on Saturday 4 March with the R1 million Gr2 Gauteng Guineas.
With William Longsword, the winner of the alternate first leg – the Gr1 Cape Guineas – retiring to stud duties, the golden highway is open for one of the ten 3yo’s that will line up next Saturday.
The 2017 renewal of the Gauteng Guineas has attracted a quality field, with SA champion Sean Tarry and past Triple Crown trainer Mike de Kock dominating matters with seven of the ten runners between them.
The second leg of the Triple Crown is the R2-million Gr1 SA Classic to be run over 1800m at Turffontein on 1 April.
The third leg is the R2 million Gr1 SA Derby to be run over 2450m on Saturday 6 May.
A bonus of R2 million will be paid to the owner/s of the horse that wins all three legs of the Triple Crown.
BETTING WORLD GAUTENG GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-olds (1st Leg SA Triple Crown)No Apprentice Allowance
For 3 year-olds (1st Leg SA Triple Crown)No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|10
|Heavenly Blue (AUS)
|60
|100
|BA
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|2
|7
|Janoobi
|60
|100
|A
|P Strydom
|Mike de Kock
|3
|8
|Doosra
|60
|98
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|4
|9
|Matador Man
|60
|96
|A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|5
|1
|Chili Con Carne
|60
|94
|BA
|M V’Rensburg
|Lucky Houdalakis
|6
|2
|Unagi
|60
|94
|A
|A Fortune
|Gary Alexander
|7
|4
|Al Sahem
|60
|93
|T A
|A Delpech
|Sean Tarry
|8
|5
|Furiosa (AUS)
|60
|90
|A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|9
|3
|Daffiq
|60
|88
|A
|R Simons
|Mike de Kock
|10
|6
|Tilbury Fort
|60
|84
|T A
|R Danielson
|Sean Tarry
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,2,9) (4,7,8,10)