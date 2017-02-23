Home » Racing & Sport » De Kock And Tarry Out In Numbers

De Kock And Tarry Out In Numbers

Top yards saddle 70% of Guineas field between them

The R7-million SA Triple Crown for 3-year-olds is the richest series of races in Africa and gets under way on Saturday 4 March with the R1 million Gr2 Gauteng Guineas.

Graham Beck Stakes winner Doosra will bump heads with Heavenly Blue again

With William Longsword,  the winner of the alternate first leg – the Gr1 Cape Guineas – retiring to stud duties, the golden highway is open for  one of the ten 3yo’s that will line up next Saturday.

The 2017 renewal of the Gauteng Guineas has attracted a quality field, with SA champion Sean Tarry and past Triple Crown trainer Mike de Kock dominating matters with seven of the ten runners between them.

Matador Man – one of the Tarry quartetmatadeor Man

The second leg of the Triple Crown is the R2-million Gr1 SA Classic to be run over 1800m at Turffontein on 1 April.

The third leg is the R2 million Gr1 SA Derby to be run over 2450m on Saturday 6 May.

A bonus of R2 million will be paid to the owner/s of the horse that wins all three legs of the Triple Crown.

BETTING WORLD GAUTENG GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-olds (1st Leg SA Triple Crown)No Apprentice Allowance
1 10 Heavenly Blue (AUS) 60 100 BA C Murray Mike de Kock
2 7 Janoobi 60 100 A P Strydom Mike de Kock
3 8 Doosra 60 98 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren
4 9 Matador Man 60 96 A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
5 1 Chili Con Carne 60 94 BA M V’Rensburg Lucky Houdalakis
6 2 Unagi 60 94 A A Fortune Gary Alexander
7 4 Al Sahem 60 93 T A A Delpech Sean Tarry
8 5 Furiosa (AUS) 60 90 A S Khumalo Sean Tarry
9 3 Daffiq 60 88 A R Simons Mike de Kock
10 6 Tilbury Fort 60 84 T A R Danielson Sean Tarry
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(1,2,9) (4,7,8,10)
