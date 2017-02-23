Triple Tiara Extravaganza

Cape Fillies Guineas runner-up Safe Harbour gets a second shot at the R4 million Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara when she lines up as the top-rated runner in a capacity field for the R600 000 Wilgerbosdrift Gr2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas at Turffontein on 4 March.
The Triple Tiara is the richest series of races for fillies in Africa and after the no-show of alternate first leg winner Just Sensual, the consistent Safe Harbour (pipped in the Cape Fillies Guineas) will line up from the wide 16 draw to emulate the feat of Cherry On The Top, the last filly to wear the crown – in 2013.
This clip will bring back some great memories…
The second leg of the series is the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift Gr1 SA Fillies Classic to be run over 1800m on Saturday 1 April.
The third leg, the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift Gr2 SA Oaks over 2450m is run on 6 May.
A bonus of R1 million will be paid to the owner/s of the filly that wins all three
R600 000 WILGERBOSDRIFT Gr2 GAUTENG FILLIES GUINEAS
No Apprentice Allowance
|1
|16
|Safe Harbour
|60
|108
|A
|W Marwing
|Sean Tarry
|2
|14
|Ektifaa (AUS)
|60
|103
|A
|C Murray
|Mike de Kock
|3
|4
|Maleficent
|60
|99
|A
|R Simons
|Alec Laird
|4
|15
|Anna Pavlova
|60
|93
|A
|J P v’d Merwe
|Roy Magner
|5
|9
|Babbling Brooke
|60
|93
|A
|P Strydom
|Ormond Ferraris
|6
|7
|Last Chirp
|60
|93
|T A
|A Fortune
|St John Gray
|7
|10
|Orchid Island
|60
|93
|A
|A Delpech
|Mike de Kock
|8
|6
|Al Hawraa (AUS)
|60
|91
|A
|M Yeni
|Mike de Kock
|9
|5
|Being Fabulous (AUS)
|60
|91
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|10
|19
|Smiling Blue Eyes
|60
|89
|T A
|……………
|Sean Tarry
|11
|1
|Pool Party
|60
|88
|A
|J Penny
|Roy Magner
|12
|12
|Santiburi (AUS)
|60
|87
|A
|C Maujean
|Robbie Sage
|13
|18
|Visuality
|60
|87
|T A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|14
|2
|Elusive Strike
|60
|86
|A
|M V’Rensburg
|Stanley Ferreira
|15
|13
|Belle Rose
|60
|85
|A
|R Munger
|Mike de Kock
|16
|3
|Redberry Lane
|60
|84
|TBA
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|17
|11
|Biblical Susan (AUS)
|60
|82
|A
|Reserve 1
|Mike de Kock
|18
|17
|Oriental Oak
|60
|80
|A
|Reserve 2
|Robbie Sage
|19
|8
|My Friend Lee
|60
|78
|A
|Reserve 3
|Lucky Houdalakis
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,10,13,16) (2,7,8,15,17) (4,11) (12,18)