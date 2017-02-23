Triple Tiara Extravaganza

Cape Fillies Guineas runner-up Safe Harbour gets a second shot at the R4 million Wilgerbosdrift SA Triple Tiara when she lines up as the top-rated runner in a capacity field for the R600 000 Wilgerbosdrift Gr2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas at Turffontein on 4 March.

The Triple Tiara is the richest series of races for fillies in Africa and after the no-show of alternate first leg winner Just Sensual, the consistent Safe Harbour (pipped in the Cape Fillies Guineas) will line up from the wide 16 draw to emulate the feat of Cherry On The Top, the last filly to wear the crown – in 2013.

The second leg of the series is the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift Gr1 SA Fillies Classic to be run over 1800m on Saturday 1 April.

The third leg, the R1-million Wilgerbosdrift Gr2 SA Oaks over 2450m is run on 6 May.

A bonus of R1 million will be paid to the owner/s of the filly that wins all three

R600 000 WILGERBOSDRIFT Gr2 GAUTENG FILLIES GUINEAS

No Apprentice Allowance

1 16 Safe Harbour 60 108 A W Marwing Sean Tarry 2 14 Ektifaa (AUS) 60 103 A C Murray Mike de Kock 3 4 Maleficent 60 99 A R Simons Alec Laird 4 15 Anna Pavlova 60 93 A J P v’d Merwe Roy Magner 5 9 Babbling Brooke 60 93 A P Strydom Ormond Ferraris 6 7 Last Chirp 60 93 T A A Fortune St John Gray 7 10 Orchid Island 60 93 A A Delpech Mike de Kock 8 6 Al Hawraa (AUS) 60 91 A M Yeni Mike de Kock 9 5 Being Fabulous (AUS) 60 91 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren 10 19 Smiling Blue Eyes 60 89 T A …………… Sean Tarry 11 1 Pool Party 60 88 A J Penny Roy Magner 12 12 Santiburi (AUS) 60 87 A C Maujean Robbie Sage 13 18 Visuality 60 87 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry 14 2 Elusive Strike 60 86 A M V’Rensburg Stanley Ferreira 15 13 Belle Rose 60 85 A R Munger Mike de Kock 16 3 Redberry Lane 60 84 TBA S Khumalo Sean Tarry 17 11 Biblical Susan (AUS) 60 82 A Reserve 1 Mike de Kock 18 17 Oriental Oak 60 80 A Reserve 2 Robbie Sage 19 8 My Friend Lee 60 78 A Reserve 3 Lucky Houdalakis Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,10,13,16) (2,7,8,15,17) (4,11) (12,18)