Just Too Classy!

Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual confirmed her status in the upper echelon of her generation, when registering an emphatic victory in the R250 000 Gr3 Prix Du Cap at Kenilworth on Saturday.

This feature traditionally brings the curtain down on the Cape Summer Of Champions and the afternoon was well patronised by the ‘prawns on the lawns’ set, who enjoyed the beautiful weather – and hopefully boosted on-course betting turnover in the process.

Kenilworth Racing hosted Western Cape Gambling Review Board Director (and Legal Director for UCT) Claude Basseday, who was shown the ins and outs of the racing operator’s processes by KR Director Vidrik Thurling.

Results on the day were generally favourable too, with visiting super jock Anton Marcus scoring a hat-trick from just four rides.

Trainer Joey Ramsden – sunning it in Australia – cracked four winners, and he and Marcus teamed up to repeat their Cape Fillies Guineas success with the very talented Just Sensual.

The daughter of Dynasty showed her uphill task at her last run from a wide draw in the CTS Mile to be all wrong when being beautifully positioned from her 1 draw a few lengths off by Marcus.

At the 300m the 8-10 favourite came forward powerfully to overhaul the game pacesetter Captain’s Flame and went on to win by 0,40 lengths in a time of 87,44 secs.

The improving Gimme Six and recent Fairview feature winner A Time To Dream came from the clouds to grab third and fourth respectively.

The anticipated battle of the past Cape Fillies Guineas winners failed to materialise as Silver Mountain again disappointed – the daughter of Silvano showing nothing after being given every chance.

The Klawervlei Stud-bred Just Sensual, who cost R2 million on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book, is by Dynasty out of our 2008 Champion 2yo filly Consensual (by Camden Park).

Just Sensual has won 4 races with 1 place from 6 starts for stakes of R883 750.

She is likely to be on the Ramsden team for the SA Champions Season next month.