A Maiden Over

The Gauteng classic picture could become a little clearer after the running of Saturday’s R250 000 Gr3 Tony Ruffel Stakes over the Turffontein inside track 1450m.

A small but quality field of 3yo’s will face the starter.

The Highveld Season gets into top gear with the running of the Gr2 Gauteng Guineas on 4 March and there will be many with aspirations to go on and make a name for themselves.

The Tony Ruffel Stakes is restricted to 3yo’s and two time winners and less are set 53kgs. Thereafter, a premium of 2 kg for each additional win is applied but the gross weight is not to exceed 57 kgs for Colts & Geldings & 54,5 kg for Fillies

In addition, further penalties accrue to the tune of 3kgs for a Gr1 win, 2kgs for a Gr2 success and 1kg for a Gr3 win. Fillies – of which there is only one in the shape of De Kock’s Ektifaa – get a 2,5 kg allowance.

Sean Tarry and S’manga Khumalo ended the Cape summer with a flourish and it is hardly surprising to see them teaming up with the SP top-rated Matador Man.

The son of Toreador caught the eye with an excellent post maiden score in the Listed Secretariat Stakes when coming on late to beat stablemate Tilbury Fort (in receipt of 3,5kgs) going away by 1,75 lengths.

He gets 3kgs from Doosra and is expected to put in a big effort over the 50 further.

Doosra carries top weight and his connections will be keen to see the Gr3 Graham Beck Stakes winner back on the feature honour roll.

The son of Captain Al did not appear to stay the mile when a 5,35 lengths fourth behind Singapore Sling in the Dingaans, but looks to be over his optimal trip here.

He is a kilo better off with Ready To Run Cup winner Chili Con Carne for a five length beating last time out in a small field.

Gavin Lerena has been vocal about Doosra’s real ability and we can expect a major run on Saturday – and the inside track could be right up his street.

The big earner Chili Con Carne gets a good draw and the services of Piere Strydom again.

The son of Just As Well has won 3 from 11 and appears to be getting better with every run.

The Mike de Kock coupling of Ektifaa and Al Fahad must both have a decent chance at best.

Choice Carriers Championship winner Ektifaa is the only female in the race and comes in off a 15 week break following her gutsy Cape feature win.

That was her third win on the trot and while few of those behind her went on to great things in the summer, she has shown a touch of class and cannot be ignored.

Stablemate Al Fahad has had one outing since running a very decent 4,15 length fifth to Sun Met placer Gold Standard in the Selangor Cup.

He then ran fourth and 5,55 lengths behind Orchid Island in the Listed Sea Cottage Stakes when looking to be in need of the run and could enjoy this job in trip.

Mike Azzie’s Life Is Good won two on the trot before running stone last of five behind Chili Con Carne last time out.

He looks held by both Chili Con Carne and Doosra on that run.

Paul Peter’s Maximiser has done little wrong, winning his last two starts with conviction against much weaker.

It is of some concern that he has made respiratory noises but jumps from the best of the draw at his first Turffontein run and could surprise as the unknown quantity.

Misty Roller finished a fair fifth and 6,25 lengths back in the Listed Sea Cottage Stakes after running handy.

He looks well held by Matador Man on his Secretariat Stakes run though and could battle in this company.

Dawnbreaker looks to be in at the deep end off his rating of 69. The son of Trippi won first time out but his two subsequent runs have not suggested any classic possibilities.

A lot will depend on who adjusts and enjoys the Turffontein inside track.

Doosra has plenty of gate sped and pace and could overcome his wide draw to go all the way.

Chili Con Carne and Matador Man look his most serious opposition.

The De Kock filly returns from a break and looks to have massive scope.

It looks tough for the rest.