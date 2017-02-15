Van Zyl – Class Could Prevail Today

GAVIN VAN ZYL

No comment.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – GYPSY QUEEN (5): Is doing well at home, shows nice pace but will probably need a run or two before shaping.

LENNY TAYLOR

Race 2 – ROY’S BLITZ (16): Has not galloped on the grass but shown some ability on the sand at home – hoping for a good run.

CHARLES LAIRD

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 4 – BARINOIS (11): Needs to go 2000m and further – will be green and need racing.

Race 4 – MAMBA MANIA (12): Needs to go 2000m and further – will be green and need racing.

GARETH VAN ZYL

Race 1 – HOLLY’S VISION (6): She is a lovely filly but it won’t be easy to win on debut but her class could pull her through if the field is below average.

Ed – the change of surface and venue should naturally be taken into account when using the comments.

