Greyville Groom Inquiry Outcome

Following the incident of a groom appearing to kick a horse in the stomach in the wash down area at Greyville racecourse on Friday, 13 January 2017, the groom, who is in the employ of KZN trainer Paul Gadsby, attended an inquiry into the incident on Tuesday, 31 January 2017.

The inquiry, conducted by SEESA, and which ran for over an hour, resulted in the groom in question (whose name we have been asked to keep private) being found guilty and issued with a final written warning, which will remain active until 31 January 2018.

Speaking to the Sporting Post, Paul Gadsby confirmed that it had been a long and thorough enquiry. “I do think he understood the gravity of the matter and he has apologised a number of times – both directly to me before the inquiry – as well as during the inquiry itself. I do feel he is genuinely remorseful and I feel that the outcome was fair, under the circumstances.”