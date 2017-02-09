A Rose’s Legacy

Ashford Stud’s prominent young stallion Uncle Mo (Indian Charlie) found himself in the limelight last week when his 3yo son Royal Mo landed the Gr2 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita.

He is the third stakes winner to emerge from Uncle Mo’s second US crop. His first crop yielded 20 black type winners headed by champion 2yo and Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist (now a sire).

Uncle Mo, whose stud fee rose from $75k to $150k in 2017, made it a weekend to remember when Man From Uncle won the Gr3 ATC Eskimo Prince Stakes at Randwick on Saturday. A second Australian stakes winner for Uncle Mo, he will be aimed at the Gr1 Randwick Guineas.

Champion 2yo Uncle Mo is the top sire in North America by AEI (Average Earnings Index), sporting an impressive AEI of 2.96 and CI (Comparable Index) 1.96. To give perspective, the world’s premier sire Galileo has an AEI of 2.99.

Uncle Mo traces back in female line to Cherokee Rose (by Peter Pan), a full sister to Futurity Stakes winner Pennant – sire of champion Equipoise. Cherokee Rose won just once from 12 outings, with two thirds in two minor stakes races.

At stud she produced champion 2yo filly Rosie O’Grady, a dual SW who ran third to colts in the Futurity.

Rosie O’Grady established a thriving dynasty, her descendants including Gr1 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus (Mr Prospector), Gr1 Preakness Stakes winner Pine Bluff (Danzig), South African sires Brave Tin Soldier and Where’s That Tiger, top class sire Icecapade (Nearctic) and legendary filly Ruffian (Reviewer).

Another notable descendant of Rosy O’Grady is Intent, whose grandson In Reality became a top class sire, influential broodmare sire, and sire of sires.

Another daughter of Cherokee Rose was Rowes Bud, who won just once in five outings but made up for that at stud. Her offspring include 32-time winner (from 148 outings) Balios (Chicle), Champagne Stakes winner Oh Say (Dis Donc), and Rare Bloom. The latter became dam of First Rose, in turn dam of Bolero Rose, who got highclass racemare Crimson Saint. The latter is dam of Gr1 stallion Royal Academy and of G1 2yo filly Terlingua, dam of influential stallion Storm Cat

Storm Cat (Storm Bird) was twice champion sire and multiple times champion 2yo sire in the US, and left behind a plethora of Gr1 winners and champions, including Horse Of The Year and triple US champion sire Giant’s Causeway, Hennessy, Harlan, Tale Of The Cat, Stormy Atlantic and Forest Wildcat (sire of Var).

Storm Cat’s dam Terlingua is grandam of sire Goldkeeper, sire of Gr1 winners and broodmare sire of Gr1 winning sisters All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out whose dam Secret Of Victoria is inbred to Crimson Saint.

Terlingua’s half-brother Royal Academy, who won the Gr1 July Cup and Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Mile, produced more than 160 stakes winners and is broodmare sire of multiple champion sire Fastnet Rock (Danehill), among others.

Interestingly, Cherokee Rose’s descendants Uncle Mo and Storm Cat both appear in the pedigree of champion Nyquist – by Uncle Mo out of a mare by Storm Cat’s son Forestry.