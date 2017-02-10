Three days of festivities culminates in the Horses For Causes charity raceday on Saturday, 11 February at Kenilworth Racecourse.

It’s a day that sees the horseracing community rally behind a cause that supports 14 charities with the action on the track providing an exciting sideshow on a day when giving takes centre stage.

Among them are the Chaeli Campaign, Kronendal Music Academy, Bully Proof, The Lucky Lucky Foundation, The Sunflower Fund, Thrive, Santa Shoebox Project, Masi Corp, Sporting Chance, JP21 Project, the charitable endeavour by Proteas cricketer JP Duminy, the Cart Horse Protection Association as well as the South African Jockey Academy.

There’s lots to keep the entire family entertained on the day with mini-cricket, soccer and rugby, a jazz band and other music and dance performances. The Vineyard Oval Market will also be taking place which means lots of food and craft stall options.

A stallion service auction will be held in the Peninsula Room at Kenilworth Racecourse immediately after Race 4 (15h40) on Saturday 11 February.

This is your chance to acquire a service to Oratorio, Duke of Marmalade, Ideal World, Coup de Grace, Pathfork, Vercingetorix, Elusive Fort, Twice Over, What a Winter, Pomodoro, Go Deputy and Captain of All.

If you cannot make it on the day, but are interested in bidding telephonically, please email info@horsesforcauses.org.za.

Proceeds from the stallion service auction will be shared among the Horses For Causes beneficiaries as well as the Western Cape Equine Trust.

To get involved in the day, tables can be booked in the Peninsula Room at a cost of R8500 for a table of 10 or in the Kenilworth and Somerset Rooms at R7000 per 10-seater.

For more information please contact Tracy on (021) 424 5843 or info@horsesforcauses.org.za