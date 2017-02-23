Home » Uncategorized » Jockeys – ‘No More’

Jockeys – 'No More'

Panel decision overturned

The Turffontein racemeeting was abandoned after the running of the fifth race on Thursday 23 February.

A track inspection was held after a jockey protest following the fifth race, and the panel deemed the track safe to continue with racing.

This decision was, however, overturned on a unanimous vote by the jockeys who opted to pack it in and thus the balance of the meeting was abandoned.

