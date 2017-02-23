Jockeys – ‘No More’

The Turffontein racemeeting was abandoned after the running of the fifth race on Thursday 23 February.
A track inspection was held after a jockey protest following the fifth race, and the panel deemed the track safe to continue with racing.
This decision was, however, overturned on a unanimous vote by the jockeys who opted to pack it in and thus the balance of the meeting was abandoned.
Have Your Say
Who. pray tell, is on ‘the panel?’
Stipes,jockey rep, trainer rep, operator rep, track manager?
Would need to confirm