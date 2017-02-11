Kotzen – ‘Has The Ability To Be In The Money’

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – ANCESTRY (1): A big horse that will need some time but he has plenty of ability.

ERIC SANDS

Race 1 – ARABIAN PASSION (2): I am not quite sure of his best distance but he is a neat horse and I am expecting a decent run.

MICHAEL ROBINSON

Race 1 – CHRISTIANO (3): A nice little colt – showing good work but he might just need the experience.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – FRIDAY ON MY MIND (4): Has not galloped, is quick but could need the outing.

Race 2 – QUICKFIRE (10): In a very competitive maiden field but he has the ability to be in the money.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – HITHIMAGAINCHUCK (5): Will need his first run which is a gallop, a nice type and should go well next time out.

MIKE STEWART

Race 1 – LA MER (6): Is Breathless Bertie’s half brother – a nice horse, but needs gelding and will also probably need his first run.

Race 2 – TEUTONIC KNIGHT (12): Will need this run and the distance is likely to be a bit too short.

RONNIE SHEEHAN

Race 1 – NEGRESCO (7): A nice horse – will need a bit further – but could be in the quartet.

TRAINER ANDRIES STEYN

Race 2 – SON OF THE TIGER (11): Will need the run.

