Ramsden Pair – Optimistic Comments!

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – CAPE SKY (1), IMPERIAL CHESTNUT (2) and REMEMBER THIS (6): Will all need the run.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – MADE IN HOLLYWOOD (3): She goes very nicely.

Race 1 – ROSE IN HOLLYWOOD (8): Goes nicely, goes well.

TRAINER MR ALLIE

Race 1 – MR WORLD WIDE (4): Very nice horse – has not grass galloped but shown nice work at home on the sand but will need the run.

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – SHE’S GONE (9): Nice filly but she might just need the run and the experience.

JONO SNAITH FOR SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – SNOWDANCE (10): Trainer could not be contacted.

Race 2 – KARAT (6): Trainer could not be contacted.

ANDRE NEL

Race 2 – DALIBHUNGA (5): He is a pretty smart horse but is not fully wound up due to temperamental issues and I feel that this run will bring him on.

Race 3 – SHREWDY (14): A nice quality filly but will need further.

ADAM MARCUS

Race 3 – ASIANA (8): Trainer could not be contacted.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 3 – INSPIRED CHOICE (9): She is a fiery chestnut and is rather hot in the pens – has done a lot of ground work and hoping she runs on.

Ed – Please note that there are no comments for the Turffontein Tuesday evening meeting

