Nel Filly – ‘Winning Chance’

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – AL MARIACHI (1): Place chance.

Race 3 – SIRENNE FORT (8): Will need a run.

ERIC SANDS

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

RONNIE SHEEHAN

Race 1 – RHINESTONE KID (6): He is a bit behind but does show some pace and could run into the back end of the quartet.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – VALEDICTORIAN (7): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

ANDRE NEL

Race 2 – STRAAT – KIND (11): She is a nice filly and probably has a winning chance.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – ARABIAN SONG (2): Has shown good ability back home and could sneak into the money on debut.

Race 1 – BENGAL TIGER (3): Is having his first visit to the grass and will need this first experience.

ADAM MARCUS

Race 3 – SUAVE (9): A very neat colt, but needs further – expecting a progressive run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.