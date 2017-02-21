We Will Race At Kenilworth On Wednesday!

Local punters have been starved of their fix of the homegrown stuff after Flamingo Park and the Vaal both crashed off the radar on respective days this week – thanks to Mother Nature.

Dare we say it? With bright sunshine in Cape Town, Kenilworth will go ahead on Wednesday. It’s an early start – the first is off at 12h00.

On the first-timer front, that old soldier Greg Ennion could be on the mark with Royal Marine in the third race.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – BELIEVETHISBEAUTY (1): Nice filly but not fully wound up.

Race 2 – MIRACLE KNIGHT (8): He will need the run and further.

ERIC SANDS

Race 1 – EASY VIRTUE (4): Probably will need the run and a bit further.

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – KAMAISHI (7): Will need the run and the experience.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 2 – BIG PLEASURE (2): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

PIET STEYN

Race 2 – METORITE (6): Will need the run.

Race 3 – RAISE YOUR HAND (8): Will need more ground.

GREG ENNION

Race 2 – ROYAL MARINE (10): Very nice horse – has galloped and galloped well – I am hoping for a good run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.