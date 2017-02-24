Snaith Runner Has ‘Lots Of Ability’

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 2 – ESTEEMAL (3): She has lots of ability and will run very well if she is not too inexperienced.

PIET STEYN

Race 2 – HAMMIE’S FAN (6): Will need the run.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 3 – ITALIC (5): We are not anticipating too much as he should need the experience.

ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – PRINCE OF LIGHT (7): I think he will need the experience.

