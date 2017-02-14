Muzi Bags Five Winners

Weather and logistical issues have made 2017 a largely forgettable year so far for Northern Cape racing but the dustbowl bounced back strongly on Monday with some genuine highlights.

These included six winners on the afternoon for trainer Corrie Lensley, five of which were ridden by reigning Northern Cape Champion jockey Muzi Yeni.

The Winning Form Sponsored Yeni has a special touch on the tricky sand track and his ability to get horses with half chances into winning positions is a delight to watch.

The sixth Lensley winner was piloted by Jarryd Penny.

Trainer Stef Miller registered a hat-trick of winners, to make it a lean day for the rest of her colleagues – with visitor Corne Spies the only other man on the board.

Spies won the first when the Sail From Seattle filly Seattle Spring won on an impressive debut.

Stef Miller’s hat-trick included the R110 000 Kimberley 1400 feature with the smart Kahal gelding, Red Special.

Easy to back at 11-1 in an open betting race, Red Special found his best effort under Gunter Wrogemann to draw away and beat Il Palio by 2 lengths in a time of 87,44 secs.

Recent Flamingo Sprint winner Western Force maintained his consistency to run into third.

The Summerhill Stud-bred Red Special is a R300 000 2014 Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale graduate and is by Kahal out of the Galileo mare Bohemian Rhapsody.

Red Special started his career in Gauteng with Robbie Sage, where he managed 1 win.

He is very effective on the sand though and has won 7 races with 4 places from 22 starts and took his earnings to R325 775.