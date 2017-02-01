KZN Trainer Fined R180 000

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held at its Durban office on 30 January 2017, Mr L G Denysschen was charged with the following :-

A contravention of Rule 73.2.4 in that he was the trainer of PURE VALOR, from which a urine specimen was taken after it had participated in and won the 4th Race at Greyville Racecourse on 21 September 2016, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Caffeine, a prohibited substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority.

A contravention of Rule 73.2.4 in that he was the trainer of FOR EVER, from which a plasma specimen was taken after it had participated in and won the 8th Race at Greyville Racecourse on 23 September 2016, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Caffeine, a prohibited substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority.

A contravention of Rule 73.2.4 in that he was the trainer of FOR EVER, from which a urine specimen was taken after it had participated in and won the 7th Race at Greyville Racecourse on 14 October 2016, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Caffeine, a prohibited substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority.

A contravention of Rule 73.2.3 in that he was the trainer of FASHION FUSION, from which a blood specimen was taken from the horse prior to the running of the 5th Race at Greyville Racecourse on 19 October 2016, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Caffeine, a prohibited substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority.

A contravention of Rule 73.2.4 in that he was the trainer of PRINCIPATE from which a urine specimen was taken after it had participated in and won the 8th Race at Greyville Racecourse on 28 October 2016, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Caffeine, a prohibited substance in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority.

Mr Denysschen pleaded not guilty but was found guilty of the above charges.

In considering a sentence, the Inquiry Board took into account the evidence advanced, both in mitigation and aggravation of sentence and in particular :-

– the fact that Mr Denysschen had five separate findings in respect of a prohibited substance namely, Caffeine, within a period of five weeks.

– this is a second offence for the same prohibited substance, namely Caffeine.

– the prohibited substance namely, Caffeine is a performance enhancing drug.

– the racing public is directly prejudiced by this type of conduct and The National Horseracing Authority is obliged to protect racing in South Africa. Five separate findings in respect of prohibited substance has a severely negative impact on the image of racing.

The Inquiry Board imposed a fine of R180 000.

Furthermore, in terms of Rule 72.3.2, each horse, namely PURE VALOR, FOR EVER, FASHION FUSION and PRINCIPATE, is disqualified from the abovementioned races that they participated in and in respect of which the provisions of Rule 67.7.8 shall apply mutatis mutandis.