Lerena Patches Up Yet Another Milestone

Gavin Lerena celebrated a notable milestone in his career at Turffontein on Saturday when booting home a hat-trick and his 1502nd winner on Patchit Up Baby for trainer Ormond Ferraris in the R135 000 Allez France Stakes.

Lerena hit the 1500 winner mark on Brazuca earlier on the afternoon in the second race – a notable one too for new commentator Brandon Bailey, who took advantage of the five horse field to break the ice and tentatively introduce himself to punters.

With arch rival Greg Cheyne serving a suspension, Lerena notched up seven winners over three days at the Vaal, Fairview and Turffontein to grab the national log leader blazer – a title he last won in the 2014/15 season.

The non black-type Allez France Stakes was the highlight of a quiet weekend on the national programme and the SP weekend cover star Patchit Up Baby dominated matters to win well.

Lerena had the consistent Ideal World mare relaxed at the back of the eight horse field over the 2200m off a modest pace set by Inaninstant.

Into the home run he switched her out and she made good ground before lugging dramatically to her inside – Alec Laird’s Cidada taking the brunt of the punch.

At the 250m Lerena had the 11-10 favourite Patchit Up Baby moving in a straight line under a right-handed drive and she went on powerfully to outstay the year younger Silver Stripe by 1,50 lengths in a pedestrian 138,21 secs.

The Stipes Report was not available – but it is likely that an inquiry will be opened into the Patchit Up Baby theatrics.

Inaninstant tired late but hung on for third a further 1,75 lengths back, with Seal My Fate shading Tiger Flame for fourth.

The stakes placed former Duncan Howells charge has settled in well with Ormond Ferraris in Gauteng – and Patchit Up Baby could well pick a fillies and mare staying stakes victory before the season is out.

The winner was bred by Mr & Mrs Anton Proctor – who race her in partnership with Larry Nestadt – and is by Mauritzfontein’s Kingmambo stallion Ideal World out of the unraced Benny The Dip mare Qui Liz – a half sister to Danzig’s son, Qui Danzig.

After winning her maiden at her third start and then following up, Patchit Up Baby has been something of a frustrating sort to follow and has been a bridesmaid more often than not. That is demonstrated by her track record of 4 races with 13 places from 21 starts. She has banked stakes of R612 800.